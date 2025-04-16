The King's Fund - Place-based partnerships: challenges and opportunities

What we found

The progress of place-based partnerships was often hampered by the governance models, and decision-making was not always clear to all members of the partnership. Health and care partners described themselves as being accountable to their own organisations, and there were no mechanisms for them to hold each other to account for work that would benefit places as opposed to individual organisations.

Our case study sites were facing extremely challenging financial circumstances and there was wide variation in how much ICBs had delegated budgets, with one even taking back delegated funds due to being in significant financial deficit. In addition, the approach to pooling budgets in some places was still under development and had not become embedded as a default way of working.

Partners acknowledged the importance of strong relationships. However, there were differences in ways of working, and perceived power imbalances within place‑based partnerships that frustrated efforts to work collaboratively. In some places, there appeared to be misalignment in the aims and approaches taken by ICBs and by place-based partnerships.

Despite the enthusiasm and motivation shown by partners working at place level, place-based partnerships still have some way to go before they can fulfil the policy aims and ambitions set out for them. Developing health and care as integrated systems within systems is renowned as complex and challenging.