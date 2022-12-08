The King's Fund responds the latest NHS performance data

Danielle Jefferies at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data

‘The latest figures show an NHS bursting at the seams as services head into winter struggling to meet sharply rising demand while keeping patients safe.

‘Improving ambulance delays has been a government priority for some time, but today’s numbers show that one in seven ambulances are delayed by more than an hour as they wait for stretched A&E teams to assess patients. Even after a patient’s condition has been deemed serious enough to warrant admission, 38,000 patients are stuck in A&E for over 12 hours because hospitals are too full to admit them.

‘Problems at the hospital front door are indicative of issues at the back door. The number of patients stuck in hospital despite being well enough for discharge remains alarmingly high at 13,300, 30 per cent higher than this time last year. People are being stranded in hospital because of a long-term lack of investment in social care and NHS community services.

‘It is easy to become numb to dire NHS performance figures, but the health service really is facing the toughest pressures since modern records began. Industrial action is imminent, more than 50,000 NHS staff are off due to illness, cold weather is biting, and Covid-19, Strep A and other winter viruses will likely increase demand for services.

‘All combined, this puts immense strain on staff in health and care services who are having to go above and beyond to support patients. Sadly, there are no immediate solutions or quick fixes; these are widespread issues that will require actions across the whole health and care system and it will take time for any improvements to be felt by patients.’

