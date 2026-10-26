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The King's Fund responds to CQC State of Care Report
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events, and Partnerships at the King’s Fund responded to the Care Quality Commission’s State of Care report
‘This report brings some tentative signs of improvement in health and care services in England. There has been a slight improvement in waits for routine hospital care, and some local pockets of innovation where care feels less fragmented. However, this report more fundamentally highlights the persistent and deep inequalities in how people in England access and experience healthcare – it is still sadly the case that the care we receive depends on who we are and where we live.
'The report rightly highlights variation in the rates of provision of publicly-funded long-term care, and shows just how far we have to go to create genuinely national care services. The government has placed reform of adult social care at the heart of its agenda, and these reforms should seriously consider a national funding and assessment model to ensure people get fairer access the care they need. Without these changes, many people will be completely shut out of the state-funded system and forced to pay all their care costs themselves.
'Very few other comparable countries exclude people entirely in this way, yet the report finds that the proportion of 'self-funders' is increasing. Social care reforms must allow everyone to access some support, with people contributing to the cost according to their means.
‘There is also a stark contrast between adult services and children’s care. While some adult waiting times show signs of stabilising, waiting lists for children and young people – particularly for community care - sadly continue to worsen. The decline of specialist roles that provide vital early intervention, such as school nurses and health visitors, alongside growing levels of demand on mental health services, are leaving children waiting too long for support at a critical point in their lives.
‘The CQC have praised the work in Wigan, where the local authority has worked with the health and care system in partnership to reduce health inequalities. This example demonstrates what is possible, but the real lesson here is about a way of working rather than a simple solution that can be dragged and dropped to other parts of the country. It is vital that other systems are given more support to develop the culture, skills and headspace needed for improvement.
'Without a sustained effort to focus on prevention and health inequalities, we are just responding to the symptoms and not addressing the root causes driving demand for services in the first place.'
Notes to editors
- The King's Fund's proposals for social care reform: Equal Access: A Fairer System Of Social Care Support For England | The King's Fund
- The King’s Fund analysis on local variations in access to long-term care: Social Care Postcode Lottery | The King's Fund
- A map of local authorities showing the % difference in access rates can be seen here, and a dot plot data visualisation showing the spread of variation can be accessed here.
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