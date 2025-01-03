The King’s Fund responds to Department of Health and Social Care announcement of a Commission on Social Care

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King’s Fund responded to the announcement of a commission on social care from the Department of Health and Social Care

‘We welcome the announcement of a commission on adult social care and the appointment of Baroness Louise Casey to lead it. This could offer a real opportunity to break the cycle of failure to reform social care.

‘We believe the first phase of the commission should focus on funding and on measures the government could quickly get on with implementing, such as work to improve the use of data and technology in the social care sector, better integration with the NHS and making adult social care a more attractive career. Work on many of these issues is already underway but should be sped up.

‘But we urge the government to accelerate the timing of the second phase of the commission, which focuses on creating a fair and affordable social care system. The current timetable to report by 2028 is far too long to wait for people who need social care, and their families.

‘The most fundamental issue to reforming social care is addressing the very tight means test which effectively limits state support to those with the lowest assets and highest needs. The issues1 and the potential solutions2 to this are clear and do not require years to consider.’