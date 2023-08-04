Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King's Fund responds to DHSC announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund responded to the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres
‘The latest data shows that while more diagnostic tests were carried out in the past 12 months than the year before, demand for diagnostic tests remains high. There are now almost 1.6 million people waiting for a test or scan in England, and more than a quarter of these are waiting longer than 6 weeks to be seen. Delays in diagnosis are much more than just an inconvenience, they can leave people anxiously waiting in discomfort, with their health potentially deteriorating while they wait to receive care. Given these challenges, its good to see further action being taken to boost diagnostic capacity.
‘Government targets to bring down waiting lists look less and less achievable. Ongoing industrial action is having a big impact on the ability of the NHS to get through the backlog, and there has been confirmation that waiting time ambitions are now being reduced to reflect the impact of ongoing strikes. This underlines how staffing issues make or break almost any target set for the service.
‘The use of the independent sector can help bring down waiting times by boosting capacity, as seen in the 2000s and at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the impact of these new diagnostic facilities will be limited unless other key issues in the health system are addressed, including the workforce crisis and a more comprehensive plan for ensuring England has the buildings and kit to meet the future health needs of the population.’
Government boosts use of independent sector capacity to cut NHS waits
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Take a robust line with exploitative retail employers, says IPPR Scotland04/08/2023 09:05:00
Scottish government urged to hold to account retailers who pay below the real living wage, for their role in the rise in struggling families in Scotland
CSJ - What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?03/08/2023 11:25:00
What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?
Kings Fund - Sarah Woolnough announced as new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund03/08/2023 09:25:00
Sarah Woolnough, current Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. Sarah will succeed Richard Murray, who will step down in November 2023.
IFS - How did parents’ experiences in the labour market shape children’s social and emotional development during the pandemic?02/08/2023 14:25:00
Around 50% of families saw changes in labour market status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the emotional development of their children.
IPPR - German-style levelling up would see £854 million annual pot for Yorkshire’s leaders02/08/2023 13:25:00
The UK government’s approach to funding for levelling up has been widely criticised – including by the influential Public Accounts Committee – for being competitive and opaque.
Parents and carers call for overhaul of employment support31/07/2023 10:05:00
Over 100 parents and carers have come together to call on the government to reform the benefits system to help people get into and on in work, by scrapping punitive measures and focusing on breaking down employment barriers.
The King's Fund responds to DHSC social care boost31/07/2023 09:05:00
Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the £600 million social care workforce and capacity boost announced by the Department of Health and Social Care on Friday
School absence risks tidal wave of youth crime, CSJ analysis reveals28/07/2023 11:10:00
New analysis from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) reveals that soaring rates of school absence risks creating 9,000 extra young offenders by 2027 if left unresolved.