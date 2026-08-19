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The King's Fund responds to Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) investigation into Advice and Guidance (A&G)
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow for Primary Care at The King’s Fund responds to the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) investigation into Advice and Guidance (A&G).
‘This investigation raises serious questions for NHS England (NHSE) about how Advice and Guidance is being used across the NHS.
‘A&G allows GPs to consult with secondary care specialists about a patient's issue before or instead of making a formal referral to specialist services. It is intended to reduce the number of referrals and speed up the time in which patients can receive medical advice or treatment. While A&G processes have existed for many years, in 2025 NHS England set expectations for much wider use with most referrals in England going via A&G where clinically appropriate.
‘When used well, A&G can help GPs get specialist input and advice quickly, saving time for staff, avoiding unnecessary referrals to hospital services and giving worried patients faster answers. But this report shows that unclear national expectations and inconsistent local implementation have led to devastating consequences in some cases. The HSSIB investigation describes some cases which are harrowing to read and should prompt urgent action to make sure patients are not harmed by delays or confusion in referral pathways.
‘Although in this report NHSE and the Department for Health and Social Care state that A&G is never mandated, and instead local GP practices are expected to use A&G prior to or in place of a planned care referral, where clinically appropriate. However, the HSSIB has found clear instances of local pathways where A&G is a compulsory gateway for referrals for some specialisms, creating widespread confusion amongst clinicians and commissioners of NHS services about whether A&G is optional or compulsory.
‘This confusion is made by worse by expectations A&G will reduce referrals by 25%. Whatever the intention, this risks NHSE sending a signal to the system that cutting referrals matters more than getting patients to the right care quickly.
‘The report also highlights that widespread admin problems within the NHS - which our own work has also revealed - are having real and shocking consequences for patients. People are being lost when they move between A&G and specialist referral, causing extensive delays and leading to worse outcomes for patients. Staff such as GPs are also wasting significant amounts of time creating manual workarounds as a safeguard because the electronic referral system is not fit for purpose.
‘This is not a report that can be ignored. NHSE needs to quickly understand how implementation of A&G is occurring across different localities and release new guidance for primary and secondary care staff that provides the clarity they need so it can be effectively and safely implemented.’
Notes to editors
The King’s Fund’s previous work on NHS admin: Still Lost In The System: The Urgent Need For Better NHS Admin | The King's Fund.
The King’s Fund’s previous work on Healthwatch: The future of patient voice: learning from the Healthwatch model | The King's Fund.
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