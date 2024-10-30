The King's Fund responds to HMT announcement of new funding for two million extra NHS appointments

Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on an announcement from The Treasury that there will be new funding to kickstart delivery of two million extra NHS appointments.

‘Waiting times for NHS care have remained astonishingly high for far too long and it’s no surprise that the government wants to restore public satisfaction with the NHS by improving access to care. Investing in improving people’s health and in health care services during the forthcoming Budget is a good place for the government to start to show the sector and patients that they are serious about changing the trajectory of NHS performance.

‘The government has said it needs to make difficult choices, and this announcement shows it is prioritising early investment in its manifesto commitments to increase the number of scanners the NHS has and to provide more appointments and procedures each week. However, without further commitments in the Autumn Budget, the NHS and adult social care system will be facing another grim winter as they try to balance rising demand for care and deteriorating financial positions.

‘The sums announced today must be the first but not final word if the government is going to meet its ambitions to deliver an NHS that is fit for the future. While the announcement of more capital investment for new NHS equipment is much needed and to be welcomed, particularly to unlock productivity gains, this will only go so far in improving patient care when the existing backlog of NHS maintenance issues with buildings and equipment continues to rapidly rise and now stands at a staggering £13.8 billion.

‘Additionally, while investment is crucial to bringing down waiting lists, so too is having enough NHS staff to take on the extra shifts – not a given when vacancies are high, and many existing staff report high levels of stress and burnout.’