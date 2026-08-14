The King's Fund responds to latest NHS monthly performance statistics

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance stats

‘While the figures show progress on elective waiting lists and A&E performance, they also should be taken with caution. The government met its interim target for 18-week waits in March, but waiting lists rising by almost 170,000 since then demonstrates how fragile this progress has been. The NHS continues to face record levels of demand, compounded by the ongoing series of heatwaves, laying bare the threat of climate change to the nation's health.

'The way the 65% target was originally hit could also account for this trend. Post March, 'sprint' funding has dried up meaning there are fewer resources available to NHS trusts to cut waiting lists. We warned at the time that the NHS could not sprint its way to a lasting solution and taking this approach to secure a sustainable fall in waiting lists would prove challenging.

'With temperatures remaining high since this data was recorded, coupled with widespread drought, Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper was right to speak about the need for the NHS to prepare for summer pressures, as it does with winter.

‘As The King's Fund has written previously, climate change is the biggest risk to health in the 21st century and without rapid decarbonisation and adaptation in the health service and wider society, the issues will go far beyond missed targets - bringing both deadly and financially costly consequences.

'The existential threat that climate change poses should focus the minds of the new government to refrain from drifting back to the incrementalism we have seen over the past year, and look to the long-term transformation that was promised in the 10-Year Health Plan.

‘The abolition of NHS England has required a focus on reorganisations, redundancies and budget cuts, instead of making meaningful progress on the promised health mission, to take a more preventative approach and relieve pressure on health and care services.’