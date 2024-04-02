The King's Fund responds to NHS planning guidance

Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund commented on the 2024/25 priorities and operational planning guidance, published by NHS England

‘The publication of the plan for the NHS will be welcomed by those working in the sector and will help bring some clarity on what their priorities should be for the year ahead. Being published only days before the financial year starts, due to delays in the government settling the budget, means there will be a sigh of relief that the priorities are aligned with what the system was already planning. This includes an expectation of continued steady improvement, including in A&E, ambulance and cancer targets.

‘The plan is built upon an assumption that there will be no industrial action throughout the year despite the fact negotiations are still ongoing. This means it's quite possible the government will need to step in to find additional funding if industrial action continues or new pay deals are agreed, assuming it wants the NHS to deliver on the expectations and targets that have been set out.’