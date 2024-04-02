Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King's Fund responds to NHS planning guidance
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund commented on the 2024/25 priorities and operational planning guidance, published by NHS England
‘The publication of the plan for the NHS will be welcomed by those working in the sector and will help bring some clarity on what their priorities should be for the year ahead. Being published only days before the financial year starts, due to delays in the government settling the budget, means there will be a sigh of relief that the priorities are aligned with what the system was already planning. This includes an expectation of continued steady improvement, including in A&E, ambulance and cancer targets.
‘The plan is built upon an assumption that there will be no industrial action throughout the year despite the fact negotiations are still ongoing. This means it's quite possible the government will need to step in to find additional funding if industrial action continues or new pay deals are agreed, assuming it wants the NHS to deliver on the expectations and targets that have been set out.’
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Stop treating transport as a culture war and deliver on people's priorities, says IPPR02/04/2024 10:25:00
Emerging public attitudes towards transport in modern Britain have been revealed in a new survey, commissioned by IPPR.
IEA - Government’s ‘Nudge’ Tactics Undermine Personal Choice, Argues New IEA Book27/03/2024 15:25:00
‘Nudge’ policies impose the preferences of politicians onto unsuspecting individuals.
IPPR - Up to 8 million UK jobs at risk from AI unless government acts, finds IPPR27/03/2024 14:25:00
First of its kind analysis of the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on the UK labour market uncovers a distinct sliding doors moment for the UK, with possibilities for huge job disruption in future or significant GDP gains, depending on government policy.
JRF - Annual poverty figures show Government failed to protect most vulnerable from cost of living crisis22/03/2024 11:15:00
The official annual poverty figures show that 600,000 more people, half of them children, are living in absolute poverty, the government's preferred measure of poverty.
Work Foundation - New analysis reveals UK continues to fall behind rest of world as zero-hour contracts reach record numbers - and it's young people bearing the brunt22/03/2024 10:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University – a leading think tank for improving working lives – warns the number of young workers on zero-hour contracts has reached a new record and says the UK needs to ‘catch up with the rest of the world’ when it comes to zero-hour contracts and put power back in the hands of employees.
IFS - Sliding education results and high inequalities should prompt big rethink in Welsh education policy22/03/2024 09:15:00
This report examines the major challenges for education in Wales, including low outcomes across a range of measures and high levels of inequality.
Failure to cut interest rates is ‘disappointing,’ says IEA economics expert21/03/2024 16:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates at 5.25%
The Bank of England should cut interest rates, says IPPR21/03/2024 15:15:00
Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR, reacted to today’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee
IFS - New statistics show large increases in material deprivation and food insecurity during cost-of-living crisis, which headline poverty measures do not reflect21/03/2024 14:15:00
Headline poverty rates in 2022-23 were similar to 2019-20 levels, but other measures of material wellbeing tell a different story.