Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King's Fund responds to plan announced by the Labour Party to bring down the elective waiting list
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King's Fund commented on plans announced by the Labour Party this weekend to bring down the elective waiting list
‘Historically, big waiting lists have led some NHS hospitals to offer extended hours for planned treatment and outpatient clinics at evenings and weekends. Labour’s plan to scale this up across the country has merits; however, this approach relies on NHS staff taking on additional hours at a time when the NHS workforce is demoralised and burnt out from plugging the gaps left by chronic workforce shortages and industrial action. Good will and discretionary effort may prove to be in short supply.
‘Longer term it is also very important that an equal focus is given to shifting more treatment to settings outside of acute hospitals, in line with Labour’s long-stated ambition.
‘Labour’s plans to install more and better equipment, such as MRI and CT scanners, cannot come soon enough. Our analysis shows the UK lags far behind many of its international peers for spending on buildings and equipment, and currently comes bottom out of 19 countries for the number of CT and MRI scanners per person. However, it will take time to get new equipment up and running and the right staff to operate it, which are currently in short supply.’
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF - Shadow Chancellor can't rebuild economic security without rebuilding our social foundations10/10/2023 10:20:00
Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responded to a speech by the Shadow Chancellor at Labour party conference yesterday (9 October)
IFS - Adult education learners Comment Big changes to HS2 and education will prove a real test for Rishi Sunak09/10/2023 16:20:00
"Too many announcements, not enough evident strategy." Paul Johnson in The Times on the announcements in last week's Conservative Party Conference.
IPPR - Labour ‘backlog buster’ plan is a common-sense way to drive down waiting lists and improve productivity, says IPPR09/10/2023 15:20:00
Against the backdrop of record waiting lists in the NHS, and high levels of sickness across the UK economy, IPPR has welcomed the Labour Party’s commitment to make better use of the NHS at weekends for elective care, and to pool hospital waiting lists.
IPPR responds to Rachel Reeves’ conference speech09/10/2023 14:20:00
George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice responds to the shadow chancellor’s speech to the Labour party conference
IFG - Working with the Treasury09/10/2023 12:20:00
Ministers have to work with the Treasury to achieve their goals.
IPPR - Radically redesign Whitehall to unlock better public services, says IPPR09/10/2023 11:20:00
The current decline of public services can only be fixed by an ambitious set of reforms, backed by sufficient funding, according to a new report from IPPR.
IFS response to the Prime Minister's proposed Advanced British Standard education reform05/10/2023 11:20:00
The Prime Minister's proposed Advanced British Standard is an ambitious reform.
IPPR - Rishi is right on tobacco, but needs to go further, says IPPR05/10/2023 10:20:00
With record numbers out of work due to avoidable sickness, the NHS under unsustainable strain and population health in the UK behind other countries, the Prime Minister’s tobacco policy is a bold first step. Tobacco is a leading cause of avoidable disease and has a central role in driving health inequalities.