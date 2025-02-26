The King's Fund responds to resignation of Chief Executive of NHS England

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responds to the announcement that Amanda Pritchard will step down as Chief Executive of NHS England

‘Leading the NHS is one of the most important public sector jobs in our country. Amanda Pritchard took over as Chief Executive during the profound challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic having served as Chief Operating Officer and oversaw much of the recovery process. Since then she has delivered several positive improvements to the NHS including publication of the first long term workforce plan for the NHS and rolling out huge developments in the NHS app to make it easier for people to access services. Amanda is passionate about the needs of NHS staff and patients, understands the challenges the NHS faces, and has strived to make the health care system better in extremely difficult financial and operational circumstances.

‘The decision for new leadership comes at an extremely critical time for the NHS. Over the past few months, NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care have been working closely together to prepare the forthcoming 10 Year Plan to reform the NHS. It is crucial that the two organisations continue to work well together but equally important that NHS leaders retain operational and clinical independence for the day-to-day running of the service.

'Sir Jim Mackey is an experienced leader who we trust will make a positive impact as the healthcare system navigates this period of change.’