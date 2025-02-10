Think Tanks
The King’s Fund responds to the announcement of the Public Health Grant allocations in England
David Buck, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, commented on the announcement of the government’s Public Health Grant allocations 2025/26
‘The £3.9 billion public health grant for 2025/26 represents a welcome, real terms increase on the previous year. We are yet to see government announce the separate budgets for council drug and alcohol services, so it is hard to say whether there will be an overall increase in council public health budgets, but this announcement is a positive sign.
‘The public health grant is the bread and butter for local authorities implementing services to improve people’s health – a particularly important task at a time when Britons are spending more years of their life in poor health, and millions are out of work due to long-term illness.
‘The government has stated its welcome ambition to shift from treatment to prevention, but there is a long way to go. This country plans to spend over £3,000 per person on the NHS next year, compared with less than £70 per person for local authorities to prevent people from getting ill in the first place. The contrast is stark.
‘The allocation of this grant comes against a tight financial backdrop across all government departments. But the rising burden of disease across the country is itself hampering economic growth. Without ramping up investment and resources further in preventive services, it will be hard to realise one of the government’s essential goals – shifting from treatment to prevention.’
Notes to editors
-
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, outlines how the government can shift NHS spending from treatment to prevention in his latest blog.
-
The King’s Fund has published a long read setting out recommendations for the 10 Year Health Plan, including centring prevention as the primary goal of the health and care system and expanding preventive programmes.
-
There is a wealth of research showing that prevention is cost effective in delivering health gain in the long run.
-
Per person spend is calculated using the latest ONS projections for mid-year population estimates in England for 2025, planned NHS spend from the Autumn Budget 2024, and planned Public Health Grant released on 7 February 2025.
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
