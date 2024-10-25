The King’s Fund responds to the annual Care Quality Commission State of care report, October 2024

Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst and Interim Co-Director of Policy at The King’s Fund, responded to the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) State of care report

‘Failing to treat and support children's health conditions today is storing up health, economic and societal problems for tomorrow. Children’s early years can determine their health for the rest of their life and today’s report underlines why the government needs a real focus on improving children's health services in its upcoming health and care reforms.

‘Patchy availability of mental health services across the country means that some children and young people struggle to access the care they need and face long waits. With 1 in 8 children and young people aged 5–19 years living with at least one mental health condition, the need to provide timely care is becoming even greater.

‘The report also lays bare the deep-rooted health inequalities in this country, including in the outcomes of maternal health for women from Black and Ethnic Minority backgrounds, experiences of those with learning disabilities and autism, and higher attendance to A&E in deprived areas. The NHS was founded on the principle of universal access to services for all, but the CQC’s assessment shows some groups find it easier to get support than others.

‘Armed with growing evidence of the issues facing our NHS and people’s health, the government and national bodies must now act. This includes developing a cross-government health inequalities strategy to feed into the 10-year health plan, shifting care closer to home so that care can be received in the most appropriate settings, and support people to live healthier lives through more focus on prevention.’

Notes to editors