The King’s Fund responds to the annual Care Quality Commission State of care report, October 2024
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst and Interim Co-Director of Policy at The King’s Fund, responded to the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) State of care report
‘Failing to treat and support children's health conditions today is storing up health, economic and societal problems for tomorrow. Children’s early years can determine their health for the rest of their life and today’s report underlines why the government needs a real focus on improving children's health services in its upcoming health and care reforms.
‘Patchy availability of mental health services across the country means that some children and young people struggle to access the care they need and face long waits. With 1 in 8 children and young people aged 5–19 years living with at least one mental health condition, the need to provide timely care is becoming even greater.
‘The report also lays bare the deep-rooted health inequalities in this country, including in the outcomes of maternal health for women from Black and Ethnic Minority backgrounds, experiences of those with learning disabilities and autism, and higher attendance to A&E in deprived areas. The NHS was founded on the principle of universal access to services for all, but the CQC’s assessment shows some groups find it easier to get support than others.
‘Armed with growing evidence of the issues facing our NHS and people’s health, the government and national bodies must now act. This includes developing a cross-government health inequalities strategy to feed into the 10-year health plan, shifting care closer to home so that care can be received in the most appropriate settings, and support people to live healthier lives through more focus on prevention.’
Notes to editors
- The King’s Fund has published a long read, Tackling health inequalities: seven priorities for the NHS, which sets out what we think the anticipated 10-year health plan should focus on to help the NHS do more to tackle these challenges.
- The King’s Fund published a ‘360 review’ of mental health services in England, which includes a section on services for children and young people.
- The King’s Fund’s podcast episode Black maternal health care and community groups: building trust and bridging gaps is available to listen to online.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Risk of “failing the future” if children and young people don’t get the care they need, CQC warns
