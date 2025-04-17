Think Tanks
The King’s Fund responds to the expansion of the GP ‘Advice and Guidance’ scheme from the DHSC
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the announcement of the expansion of the GP ‘Advice and Guidance’ scheme from the Department of Health and Social Care
‘This initiative is a welcome step towards realising the government’s vision of delivering more care closer to the community. Supporting people to manage conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and tinnitus at home not only reduces hospital waiting lists but crucially helps patients feel happier and healthier in their own homes. The scheme also encourages stronger collaboration between GPs and hospital specialists.
‘However, effective implementation will be key to the scheme’s success, and commissioners must safeguard against potential unintended consequences. Financial incentives for GPs based on the number of requests raised could undermine the primary goal of delivering high-quality care and the scheme must avoid introducing unnecessary steps into a patient’s journey.
‘The NHS is under immense pressure, with long hospital waiting lists and declining public satisfaction a sad reality. To truly achieve the vision of shifting care from hospitals to the community, the government must reallocate funding to strengthen out-of-hospital services and overhaul existing hospital-focused performance targets. This shift in focus from treating acute illnesses to promoting prevention is essential for the future of the NHS.’
