The King’s Fund responds to the formal start of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care

Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care announcement

‘This announcement marking the formal start of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care is welcome. For decades there has been a failure to reform the current social care system to one that is fair and affordable for those who rely on it. Too many people go without care, receive care that is not good enough, or have to pay catastrophic costs to fund it.

‘The Casey Commission offers a real opportunity to truly reform fundamental issues, such as the very tight means test, which is the critical factor when it comes to ensuring people in need can access care. The Commission is a blank enough sheet of paper for Louise Casey to thoroughly identify the challenges facing social care and to recommend the long-lasting, comprehensive solutions that are needed.

‘As too many people are left waiting too long for care, we urge the Commission not to wait until its ultimate 2028 deadline before making its recommendations. The challenge may be whether the government is willing to act more urgently – or indeed at all – to implement these reforms. It will be essential that the government commits to providing the necessary funding to implement the reforms the Commission recommends. While the government may feel its priority is the upcoming 10-year plan for health, adult social care must not get put to the back of the queue yet again.’