Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King’s Fund responds to the formal start of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care
Simon Bottery, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care announcement
‘This announcement marking the formal start of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care is welcome. For decades there has been a failure to reform the current social care system to one that is fair and affordable for those who rely on it. Too many people go without care, receive care that is not good enough, or have to pay catastrophic costs to fund it.
‘The Casey Commission offers a real opportunity to truly reform fundamental issues, such as the very tight means test, which is the critical factor when it comes to ensuring people in need can access care. The Commission is a blank enough sheet of paper for Louise Casey to thoroughly identify the challenges facing social care and to recommend the long-lasting, comprehensive solutions that are needed.
‘As too many people are left waiting too long for care, we urge the Commission not to wait until its ultimate 2028 deadline before making its recommendations. The challenge may be whether the government is willing to act more urgently – or indeed at all – to implement these reforms. It will be essential that the government commits to providing the necessary funding to implement the reforms the Commission recommends. While the government may feel its priority is the upcoming 10-year plan for health, adult social care must not get put to the back of the queue yet again.’
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Independent commission into adult social care: terms of reference
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Longer NHS waiting lists do not appear to be a significant driver of rising health-related benefit claims05/05/2025 09:05:00
Have increases in NHS waiting lists and waiting times contributed to the growing number of people claiming working-age health-related benefits?
IEA - Solar panel mandate ‘ideological crusade’02/05/2025 16:05:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s plan to fit solar panels on all new-build homes
Ministers must decide priorities and make uncomfortable trade-offs in approach to global economy, urges IPPR02/05/2025 10:05:00
The government should rethink its global economic priorities and be prepared for uncomfortable trade-offs as it navigates a new era of geopolitics, says a report from the IPPR think tank
Adam Smith Inst - New Procurement Rules Waste Taxpayer Money And Hurt Small Businesses02/05/2025 09:05:00
Government plans for procurement will mean worse value for money for taxpayers and will prevent SMEs from winning government contracts;
IPPR - CCC report: the time to act is now, says IPPR30/04/2025 16:25:00
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR reacts to the CCC report
IPPR - Voters of all parties want bold action on health – and don’t see it as part of a ‘nanny state’, new report finds24/04/2025 10:20:00
A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Public First challenges the idea that the British public is resistant to government action on public health. It reveals instead a strong appetite for intervention, particularly in communities that could decide the next general election.
The King's Fund - Realising the three shifts: preventing more people from reaching crisis point will be one measure of success23/04/2025 16:20:00
A small but significant part of the population are attending A&E frequently. In 2021, the British Red Cross (BRC) published Nowhere else to turn. This report showed that while less than 1% of the English population attend A&E frequently, they account for 16% of all A&E attendances, 29% of all ambulance journeys, and 26% of all hospital admissions.