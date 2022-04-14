The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data

Danielle Jefferies, Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data

‘In recent months the government has focused on tackling the backlogs for planned hospital care and diagnostic tests that have been exacerbated by Covid-19. But today’s performance data show pressures now reaching unacceptable levels in all parts of the health and care system.

‘A&E departments remain full of patients in need of urgent care, and separate data shows a similar story in general practice and social care. In March, 22,500 people waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to hospital from A&E – a more than 30-fold increase compared to a year ago. Today’s data also show ambulance service response times for serious health conditions are falling far below the national standards, with patients waiting over an hour for an emergency ambulance.

‘The common link between the unrelenting pressure across all parts of the NHS and social care is a chronic shortage of staff. While staff absence due to Covid-19 is an immediate and serious pressure for health and care services, the workforce crisis predates the pandemic. Just 1 in 4 NHS employees now feels there are enough staff in their organisation for them to do their job properly1, and the public now cite workforce shortages as the second most common reason for dissatisfaction with the NHS2. Despite this, the government has repeatedly resisted calls to regularly publish workforce projections to make clear how many staff are needed and the government’s plan to meet the necessary staffing requirements3. Until the government grasps the nettle on health and care staffing shortages it will be patients and the public who ultimately pay the price through longer waits and poorer care.’