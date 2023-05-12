Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats
Saoirse Mallorie, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund responded to the latest NHS performance statistics
‘There has been good progress in reducing the number of people waiting more than 18 months for routine care, down to around 11,000 from 30,000 last month. However, there is still a long way to go to bring down the overall waiting list, which is at a record high of 7.3 million people.
‘While some progress has been made against key NHS targets, the statistics also illustrate the ongoing pressure across the entire health and care system, with 1.63 million people waiting for diagnostic tests and procedures. Additionally, while the number of medically fit patients waiting to be discharged has fallen, there are still 12,300 people delayed from leaving hospital. Recovery against key NHS targets is likely to be slow, with industrial action adding to uncertainty.
‘This is yet another month of worrying statistics that show people not getting the standard of care they need, and yet another month waiting for the oft-promised and long-overdue workforce plan, which must have funding to underpin it. There also needs to be a shift in focus from receiving care in hospitals to care closer to home. This involves investing properly in primary and community care services, as well as social care reform and full engagement with the voluntary sector.’
