The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats and the Estates Return Information Collection (ERIC) data
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest NHS performance data and the Estates Return Information Collection (ERIC) data for 2022/23
‘Winter 2022–23 was one of the most challenging periods in the recent history of the NHS. This performance data suggests the NHS and patients will again be facing a winter of record pressure.
‘Some improvements can be seen in NHS performance, for example, ambulances are responding on average within 39 minutes to conditions such as strokes and heart attacks, which is still slower than the 18-minute target but is quicker than this time last year. But there is no doubt that this will still be an incredibly tough period for the NHS in England because of rising seasonal illnesses and more industrial action.
‘Although this data highlights the immediate pressures on NHS organisations, separate annual data released yesterday reveal the long-term decline the NHS has experienced. The cost and severity of maintenance issues with NHS buildings and equipment is still growing, with a maintenance backlog that has now risen to £11.6 billion. Promises to build new hospitals have not been realised, which has left parts of the NHS estate in such a poor condition they pose serious risks to staff and patients.
‘The repeated raiding of long-term investment budgets to cover day-to-day spending is illustrative of the short-term thinking that has plagued NHS finances in recent years. The consequences of the government's earlier decisions to put off dealing with long-term problems are now being realised. Recent increases in the number of hospital staff have not yet translated into increased hospital activity, and outdated tech and dilapidated buildings are likely to be one factor limiting progress. The deteriorating state of NHS buildings and equipment is a shaky foundation that could undermine the government’s productivity drive.
‘To get the sector back on track in the coming years and break the cycle of ‘worst-ever’ winters, bolder action and longer-term thinking by government will be necessary. This includes action to make working in the NHS and social care a more attractive career, bolstering out-of-hospital care such as primary, community and social care services, and helping people live healthier lives.’
