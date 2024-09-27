Think Tanks
The King’s Fund responds to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s speech to the Labour Party conference
Commenting on the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s speech to the Labour Party conference Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, recently said:
“We can all agree that the NHS is facing major challenges that must be addressed for our nation’s health to improve. Today’s announcements by the Secretary of State to get more people through the front door of the hospital by tackling waiting lists for operations, and out the back through moves to strengthen the social care workforce so people be cared for at home are promising. With more people than ever before off work this year due to long term ill health, it is also encouraging to hear the commitment repeated to a cross-government health “mission” that recognises that health and economic activity are inextricably linked.
“However, in reality we know that muscolosketal and mental health conditions are some of the major drivers of ill health leading to people falling out of the workforce. To get fit for work, a significant majority of these people will need counselling or physiotherapy rather than robot-assisted surgery in a hospital operating theatre.
“So alongside initiatives to accelerate elective activity, we need concrete plans to prevent ill health, intervene early and support people to manage their health in their homes and communities. This will require a significant shift in resources and political focus towards primary and community services.
“The Secretary of State rightly acknowledged that you can’t “fix” the NHS without also fixing social care, and the recommitment to increase adult social care wages through nationally set ”fair pay” terms and conditions is a welcome first step to addressing huge vacancy rates and retaining existing staff. But while boosting the workforce would address one of the many issues facing social care, more fundamental reform of the sector is still urgently needed. It is therefore disappointing that the Secretary of State missed the opportunity to give further information about what the government means by a national care service and the timeline for its delivery.”
