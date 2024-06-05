The King's Fund responds to the to the Labour Party’s pledge to progress the New Hospital Programme

Responding to the Labour Party’s pledge to progress the New Hospital Programme, Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, said:

‘Across every corner of England, many parts of the NHS estate are crying out for capital investment. There is a running cost of £12.4 billion for NHS buildings and equipment, and the result is multiple IT failures, flooded corridors, dangerous roofs, unreliable diagnostic equipment and substandard layouts that create overcrowding in A&E departments. Staff are left trying to deliver a 21st-century health service out of a 19th-century estate.

‘The New Hospital Programme is the most significant recent policy to address these issues, and it is positive to see Labour pledge to continue progressing the programme if elected. What we are yet to see are the Labour Party’s details on timelines for delivery and how it will be funded, especially since some plans underway are already over budget.

‘The sites earmarked for the New Hospital Programme are mostly acute hospital buildings. Yet the mental health estate is some of the oldest within the NHS, with 18% constructed before the NHS was formed in 1948 and multiple sites classified as not suitable for the patients they serve. Similarly, it is reported that an estimated one in five of England’s GP premises pre-date 1948, yet they are outside the scope of this programme. The NHS is also still discovering the full impact of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which makes buildings structurally unsound.

‘Beyond the New Hospital Programme, after multiple years of capital budgets being raided to prop up day-to-day spending in the NHS, it will be crucial that whichever party wins the election also commits to a multi-year capital settlement to address the issues facing the health and care estate, rather than simply relying on short-term plugs. In the long term, future capital funding should be directed into improving the primary care and community estate as part of a comprehensive plan to refocus the health and care system towards primary and community care to create a more effective and sustainable NHS.’