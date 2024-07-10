Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King's Fund responds to Wes Streeting's speech at the Future of Britain Conference
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst, The King’s Fund responds to Wes Streeting’s speech at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Future of Britain Conference
‘Poor health and illness is not just a problem for individuals, nor just a problem for the NHS – it has become a serious challenge for the economy and for society. The new Secretary of State’s comments on the role of the Department of Health and Social Care are welcome and recognise the fact that a strong economy relies on a strong health and care sector. A renewed focus on preventing ill health can pave the way for a healthier nation and economic growth.
‘NHS leaders will also breathe a sigh of relief that the new government has reaffirmed its commitment to the founding principles of the NHS. Short-term thinking has plagued health and care policy, so the priority this government is placing on long-term planning should also be welcomed.
‘But the new government still faces a mountain of issues, from ongoing staff strikes to crumbling NHS buildings and rising financial pressures. The government will soon need to set out more detail on how it can meet these near-term challenges to improve NHS performance, while also delivering on its longer-term goals to move care into the community, focus on prevention, and shore up a creaking social care system.’
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - National Wealth Fund risks wasting taxpayers’ money, says IEA expert10/07/2024 10:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, an Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responses to the government’s announcement of the National Wealth Fund
The King's Fund - Is the NHS broken and what does that mean?09/07/2024 15:20:00
Wes Streeting, the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, used his first statement in office to say that ‘the NHS is broken’. So, is it? What a question to have to consider.
Adam Smith Institute - Tax Freedom Day: Tax Burden Is The Highest Since Current Records Began09/07/2024 11:20:00
Taxpayers worked for 161 days for the Taxman this year
Knowing what we need to do is not the same as actually doing it09/07/2024 10:20:00
The new government has tough choices to make if it is to achieve its stated ambition of delivering growth
IEA - Chancellor right to emphasise growth and planning reform, says IEA spokesperson08/07/2024 14:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on Rachel Reeves first speech as Chancellor of the Exchequer
CSJ - Labour must address the root causes of UK’s troubles05/07/2024 14:20:00
Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice, commented on the General Election
IFG - The next government has just days to avoid a prisons emergency: here’s what it could do03/07/2024 12:20:00
The next government must immediately decide how to free up thousands of prisons places.
IFS: Levelling up: it’s time to step up03/07/2024 10:05:00
The gap in employment rates between the best- and worst-performing areas is at its widest since 2005, says Christine Farquharson.