The King's Fund - The single patient record explained: what could it mean for patients and the health and care system

What does the Health Bill say about the SPR?

The Health Bill creates the legislative conditions that will allow the government to meet its ambitions for the SPR. It gives the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care powers to introduce regulations to create and operate an SPR, but it is relatively high-level and leaves much of the detail to be determined through subsequent regulations, technology choices and implementation decisions.

The Bill enables the secretary of state to introduce regulations to establish the SPR, and to require health and care providers, technology suppliers and others to share patient data so that it can be made available both to the patient (or an authorised representative such as a parent or carer) and to professionals involved in their direct care (including private care).

An individual’s SPR will be created when they access health or social care in England. The Bill also makes it possible in the future for patient information from health and care providers elsewhere in the British Islands (a legal term meaning the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) to be included in an individual’s SPR, and for those providers to be able to access an individual’s SPR when the individual is being treated in the British Islands. To facilitate this, the Bill enables regulations to lift the common law duty of confidentiality for the specific processing of data to operate the SPR for direct patient care. Currently, shared care records can enable clinicians to access health and care records across local services, but functionality varies across the country, and records do not connect nationally (or allow for straightforward sharing between UK nations, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man) or allow patients direct access to their own records.

The Bill includes a requirement that the secretary of state must consider safeguards to prevent the ‘improper use’ of data shared under the provisions of the Bill. This is not specified further, but the government intends for this to include consideration of equivalent data security and roles-based access when sharing patient data with clinicians based outside of England but within the British Islands.

To support compliance with the establishment and operation of the SPR, the Bill enables the introduction of financial penalties through further regulations. The Bill does not set out the circumstances in which fines may be imposed, how much the fines may be or on which individuals or organisations they may be imposed. The Bill requires the secretary of state to consult with people they consider appropriate before laying regulations, but the government has not provided any further information or specification of who should be consulted or how. These are areas which MPs and the Lords may wish to scrutinise to gain further clarification on how these measures could be implemented in practice.

The SPR is intended primarily to support direct care, and the Bill does not create any new legal routes for using SPR data for secondary purposes such as research, service planning or commissioning. However, the Bill does include a provision that allows the SPR to be used as a source of data for these secondary purposes where a separate, existing legal basis already allows this. The Bill does not alter existing data controllership arrangements, so GPs, hospitals, social care providers and other health and care providers would remain the data controllers for the patient data they hold in their own systems. The Bill does not include any changes to existing UK data protection laws or make any new provisions for patients to opt out of their data processing.

The Bill does not set out which, if any, company will provide the software for the SPR and does not make any link between the SPR and the FDP, however contractual matters such as the provider would not usually be expected to be set out within primary legislation.

More broadly, the Bill is one tool among many that will be required to build a functioning SPR. Delivery of the SPR will depend on how the regulations enabled by the Bill are developed and, critically, on effective implementation, including whether data sharing is successfully realised in practice, given the mixed track record of previous NHS digital transformation initiatives.