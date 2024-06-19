The King's Fund - What are diagnostics, and how are diagnostics services performing?

The national target is that 99% of patients should wait less than six weeks for a diagnostic test. This standard has not been met nationally since February 2017 – in March 2024, only 78% of patients received a test in under six weeks.

There is a faster diagnosis standard for cancer, which states that 75% of people who have been urgently referred by their GP for suspected cancer must be diagnosed or have cancer ruled out within 28 days. This was met in March 2024 (77%).