The King's Fund - What can England learn from public health policy in Wales?

Devolution is back in fashion in England. Yet health and wider policy have been devolved to the home nations since 1999, creating opportunities to learn from the different choices each nation has made on policies that affect the public’s health. We have recently shared some of this from Scotland, including the contrast between its 10-year population health framework and the 10 Year Health Plan in England, and most recently the experience of introducing minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol. There is much to learn from Wales too – and the future policy direction of the new Welsh government.

Wales faces some of the worst health outcomes in the UK, and has an NHS that struggles to meet core targets and expectations. But, partly because of those challenges, it also has a history of innovative and far-reaching policy ideas which are often seen internationally as progressive for public health. It integrated the UN’s sustainable development goals in 2015 through the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act (WFG), which also introduced an independent Future Generations Commissioner intended to shift public sector decision-making towards long-term and more preventive action.

This shift was also supported by the introduction of national wellbeing indicators, with progress reported to the Senedd; by signing up to become a ‘well-being economy’; and the introduction of Public Service Boards, aligned with local authorities. The boards were designed to support better joint working between health, social care and other local services such as fire and rescue, and police and probation services, and to set local objectives designed to contribute to Wales’ wellbeing goals.

Since devolution, Wales has also diverged from England in specific public health policy areas, following Scotland in introducing minimum unit pricing for alcohol. While initial English policy towards e-cigarettes and vaping was strongly focused on harm reduction through switching existing smokers from tobacco, Welsh policy was more precautionary, emphasising the risks of renormalisation of smoking and youth uptake.

While the Tobacco and Vapes Act has now created a common legislative framework for all UK nations, the specifics of implementation will vary. Wales already has stronger legislation for smoking and vaping in public places, measures that the act will introduce in England.

Wales also led Scotland and England in setting up a national public health agency and, like Scotland, has maintained it. In contrast, England announced the abolition of Public Health England during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has since distributed its functions to other bodies. The introduction of national 20 mph speed limits around schools in Wales is another example of divergent policy. Overall, there has been a stronger emphasis in Wales than England on longer-term thinking and action in public health policy development, pursued through legislation.

So where is Wales now? In the run-up to the last Senedd elections the Labour government enacted the health impact assessment regulations from 2015, extending them to cover more public sector organisations and to make them increasingly mandatory for strategic policy decisions. Wales also signed up to be the first ‘Marmot nation’, aligning itself with the principles set out in the Fair Society, Healthy Lives review commissioned by Andy Burnham when health secretary under Gordon Brown’s government.

Wales now has a new Plaid Cymru government. While it is clearly early days, the government’s manifesto placed a strong emphasis on public health and committed to a cross-government minister for public health. If implemented, it would be the first role of its kind in the UK and a strong signal that it sees improving population health as a responsibility across government, not just delivered through a stronger and more responsive NHS. The manifesto also stated that in the first 100 days, Welsh Treasury officials would explore the feasibility of a Preventative Departmental Expenditure Limit (PDEL) to help measure, set and hold organisations to account for preventive spending. Similar ideas have been raised in England too, but there has been no government response. The manifesto also includes commitments on child poverty and homelessness – two initiatives strongly related to health.

But of course, it is all too easy to talk this game and not deliver it. In England and Wales – and in Welsh legislation too – rhetoric runs ahead of real change. In England, progress on the prevention shift outlined by the English government in the 10 Year Health Plan has frankly been unconvincing, with only one in five preventive policies trailed being well ‘anchored’ (in the sense of having clear targets, resources or delivery plans). The wider health mission is missing without action too. Wales has struggled with this as well, and much still needs to be done to turn the corner on Wales’ poor health outcomes. The WFG Act has not made as much difference to date as hoped for, as the last report from the Future Generations Commissioner makes clear. The challenge is now turning these policy ambitions into tangible improvements.

The new government has therefore committed to reviewing the implementation of the WFG Act to ensure it delivers more tangible change in future. In both countries, a great deal of work must be done to get the institutional architecture and, even more importantly, the organisational culture right if change is to happen.

Reflecting on Wales’ experience, for me, the most important lesson England can learn is how Wales has used coherent legislation to set up the framework for improving the wellbeing of the Welsh population, and provided the tools and expectation that this needs to be a true partnership endeavour across public services. This is clearly not sufficient on its own, but it is more coherent and complete than what we currently see on this side of Offa’s Dyke. So, while perhaps we should not look across the border to Wales with envy, we certainly should do so with curiosity, as should a new prime minister pursuing more devolution within England.