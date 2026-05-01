The King's Fund's reaction to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill achieving Royal Assent

The King's Fund Chief Executive, Sarah Woolnough, reacted to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill achieving Royal Assent

‘Most smokers want to quit but find it too hard. And if they stay addicted, two in three will die from tobacco use. That is why today marks a decisive moment in the quest to improve the public’s health and reduce the harms caused by tobacco. Measures to phase out the sale of tobacco will protect future generations from the devastation that tobacco has wrecked on millions of lives.

'Sufficient focus on implementation of the Act’s proposals, including tackling the marketing of vapes to young people, is critical, as are continued efforts to support the several million adults who still smoke, the majority of whom would like to quit.

'The Act is world leading and will be remembered as a crucial step on the path to a world where no-one loses their life to tobacco addiction.'