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The King's Fund's reaction to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill achieving Royal Assent
The King's Fund Chief Executive, Sarah Woolnough, reacted to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill achieving Royal Assent
‘Most smokers want to quit but find it too hard. And if they stay addicted, two in three will die from tobacco use. That is why today marks a decisive moment in the quest to improve the public’s health and reduce the harms caused by tobacco. Measures to phase out the sale of tobacco will protect future generations from the devastation that tobacco has wrecked on millions of lives.
'Sufficient focus on implementation of the Act’s proposals, including tackling the marketing of vapes to young people, is critical, as are continued efforts to support the several million adults who still smoke, the majority of whom would like to quit.
'The Act is world leading and will be remembered as a crucial step on the path to a world where no-one loses their life to tobacco addiction.'
Read Sarah's blog on the Tobacco and Vapes Act, and why it is such a win for health and care.
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Media and External Engagement team on 020 7307 2585 or email mediaoffice@kingsfund.org.uk
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
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