The King's Medal for Music 2024 & 2025

His Majesty has approved the award of The King’s Medal for Music for the years 2024 and 2025 to Kathryn Stott and Sir James McMillan, respectively.

The Master of The King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen, said:

“Kathryn and Sir James are truly outstanding and deserving winners – celebrated not only for their remarkable musical achievements, but also for the inspiring energy and dedication they bring to nurturing musical talent within their communities.”

Kathryn Stott

Kathryn Stott is an internationally acclaimed pianist who performed professionally as a solo and chamber musician for forty-six years from 1978 to 2024.

Noted as one of Britain’s most versatile and imaginative musicians, Kathryn has won praise for the success of the many artistic partnerships she has formed, particularly with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Having previously taught at the Royal Academy of Music and the Norwegian Academy of Music, Stott now teaches young musicians through her work as a Professor of Piano at the Royal Northern College of Music, of which The King is Patron. In addition, Kathryn is an active Patron of Young Sounds UK and a Trustee of The Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

On receiving the award, Kathryn Stott said:

“I am deeply honoured to have been awarded The King’s Gold Medal for Music and hope this will give inspiration to many young musicians who aspire to a life of creativity. To have a life nourished by music is a wonderful gift. I am enormously grateful for this recognition not only of my artistic life as a pianist, but also my work with young musicians.”

Sir James MacMillan CBE

Sir James MacMillan is a classical composer, conductor and founder of The Cumnock Tryst annual music festival.

Catholic faith has been a major influence on Sir James’ career, with several of his works commissioned and performed for major Catholic occasions in the U.K., including a new choral setting performed during the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to the U.K. in 2010.

His works have also featured in Royal and State occasions, including a fanfare for Queen Elizabeth II’s entrance to the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.

A composition to mark The King’s seventieth birthday (as Prince of Wales) was premiered at Dumfries House in 2019, and an anthem for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was performed at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

In 2014, Sir James established The Cumnock Tryst annual music festival and year-round programme of music activity to celebrate and broaden access to music in Cumnock and the Doon Valley. The Tryst has worked to give artists and musicians a role in the regeneration of Cumnock and to give the local community opportunities to engage with internationally acclaimed performers.

Commenting on the announcement, Sir James MacMillan, said:

“I am deeply honoured and delighted to be chosen to receive The King’s Gold Medal for Music and so to join a list of fellow musicians that I have greatly admired over the years. A love of music can lead to a lifetime’s commitment and fulfilment both for listeners and performers, (as well as composers, of course). This award will strengthen my resolve to continue the advocacy for music as one of the basic necessities in our lives here in the UK, and is a source of great pride for me.”

Background

Ms Stott was born in Nelson, Lancashire, and began playing piano aged five before attending the Yehudi Menuhin School, in Surrey, from the age of eight. She completed her musical studies at the Royal College of Music, before embarking on a professional performance career after competing in the Leeds International Piano Competition.

Throughout her career, Ms Stott has been an exponent of many genres, ranging from Tango and Latin dance music to contemporary British music and the works of Gabriel Fauré.

Ms Stott has worked as an artistic director and board member of several institutions including the Hallé Orchestra, the Manchester Chamber Concerts Society, the Australian Festival of Chamber Music and a number of individual concert series.

Kathryn has performed extensively with the U.K.’s orchestras and at the B.B.C. Proms whilst maintaining an active international touring and performing schedule.

Sir James read music and composition at Edinburgh and Durham universities, before beginning his career working as a lecturer at Manchester University. He came to national attention for his composition work in the early 1990s, leading to a series of prominent appointments, including with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, B.B.C. Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He was appointed a C.B.E. in 2004 and a Knight Bachelor in 2015, for services to Music.

The King’s Medal for Music

The award was first established as The Queen’s Medal for Music in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of The Queen's Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies. The Medal is awarded annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation. The nominating process for the award is overseen by a committee chaired by the Master of The King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen.

The 2024 and 2025 Medal winners have been announced simultaneously following the recent convening of a new music committee, chaired by The Master of The King’s Music.

Previous winners

The award was first made in 2005, when the recipient was conductor and composer the late

Sir Charles Mackerras. Other recipients of the award include: