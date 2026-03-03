Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King's Medal for Music 2024 & 2025
His Majesty has approved the award of The King’s Medal for Music for the years 2024 and 2025 to Kathryn Stott and Sir James McMillan, respectively.
The Master of The King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen, said:
“Kathryn and Sir James are truly outstanding and deserving winners – celebrated not only for their remarkable musical achievements, but also for the inspiring energy and dedication they bring to nurturing musical talent within their communities.”
Kathryn Stott
Kathryn Stott is an internationally acclaimed pianist who performed professionally as a solo and chamber musician for forty-six years from 1978 to 2024.
Noted as one of Britain’s most versatile and imaginative musicians, Kathryn has won praise for the success of the many artistic partnerships she has formed, particularly with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Having previously taught at the Royal Academy of Music and the Norwegian Academy of Music, Stott now teaches young musicians through her work as a Professor of Piano at the Royal Northern College of Music, of which The King is Patron. In addition, Kathryn is an active Patron of Young Sounds UK and a Trustee of The Countess of Munster Musical Trust.
On receiving the award, Kathryn Stott said:
“I am deeply honoured to have been awarded The King’s Gold Medal for Music and hope this will give inspiration to many young musicians who aspire to a life of creativity. To have a life nourished by music is a wonderful gift. I am enormously grateful for this recognition not only of my artistic life as a pianist, but also my work with young musicians.”
Sir James MacMillan CBE
Sir James MacMillan is a classical composer, conductor and founder of The Cumnock Tryst annual music festival.
Catholic faith has been a major influence on Sir James’ career, with several of his works commissioned and performed for major Catholic occasions in the U.K., including a new choral setting performed during the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to the U.K. in 2010.
His works have also featured in Royal and State occasions, including a fanfare for Queen Elizabeth II’s entrance to the reconvened Scottish Parliament in 1999.
A composition to mark The King’s seventieth birthday (as Prince of Wales) was premiered at Dumfries House in 2019, and an anthem for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was performed at Westminster Abbey in 2022.
In 2014, Sir James established The Cumnock Tryst annual music festival and year-round programme of music activity to celebrate and broaden access to music in Cumnock and the Doon Valley. The Tryst has worked to give artists and musicians a role in the regeneration of Cumnock and to give the local community opportunities to engage with internationally acclaimed performers.
Commenting on the announcement, Sir James MacMillan, said:
“I am deeply honoured and delighted to be chosen to receive The King’s Gold Medal for Music and so to join a list of fellow musicians that I have greatly admired over the years. A love of music can lead to a lifetime’s commitment and fulfilment both for listeners and performers, (as well as composers, of course). This award will strengthen my resolve to continue the advocacy for music as one of the basic necessities in our lives here in the UK, and is a source of great pride for me.”
Background
Ms Stott was born in Nelson, Lancashire, and began playing piano aged five before attending the Yehudi Menuhin School, in Surrey, from the age of eight. She completed her musical studies at the Royal College of Music, before embarking on a professional performance career after competing in the Leeds International Piano Competition.
Throughout her career, Ms Stott has been an exponent of many genres, ranging from Tango and Latin dance music to contemporary British music and the works of Gabriel Fauré.
Ms Stott has worked as an artistic director and board member of several institutions including the Hallé Orchestra, the Manchester Chamber Concerts Society, the Australian Festival of Chamber Music and a number of individual concert series.
Kathryn has performed extensively with the U.K.’s orchestras and at the B.B.C. Proms whilst maintaining an active international touring and performing schedule.
Sir James read music and composition at Edinburgh and Durham universities, before beginning his career working as a lecturer at Manchester University. He came to national attention for his composition work in the early 1990s, leading to a series of prominent appointments, including with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, B.B.C. Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He was appointed a C.B.E. in 2004 and a Knight Bachelor in 2015, for services to Music.
The King’s Medal for Music
The award was first established as The Queen’s Medal for Music in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of The Queen's Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies. The Medal is awarded annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation. The nominating process for the award is overseen by a committee chaired by the Master of The King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen.
The 2024 and 2025 Medal winners have been announced simultaneously following the recent convening of a new music committee, chaired by The Master of The King’s Music.
Previous winners
The award was first made in 2005, when the recipient was conductor and composer the late
Sir Charles Mackerras. Other recipients of the award include:
- 2005 Sir Charles Mackerras
- 2006 Sir Bryn Terfel
- 2007 Judith Weir
- 2008 Kathryn Tickell
- 2009 Sir Colin Davis
- 2010 Dame Emma Kirkby
- 2011 Nicholas Daniel
- 2012 National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain
- 2013 Sir Thomas Allen
- 2014 Simon Halsey
- 2015 Oliver Knussen
- 2016 Nicola Benedetti
- 2017 Thea Musgrave
- 2018 Gary Crosby
- 2019 Imogen Cooper
- 2020 Thomas Trotter
- 2021 John Wallace
- 2023 Dame Sarah Connolly
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2026-03-03/the-kings-medal-for-music-2024-2025
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
A Statement from His Majesty The King20/02/2026 13:20:00
A Statement given yesterday from His Majesty The King.
The Queen visits the National Library of Scotland to mark the launch of the National Year of Reading 2026 in Scotland21/01/2026 16:25:00
The Queen has attended a special celebration to mark the launch of the National Year of Reading in Scotland, led by the Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust.
The Princess Royal in Australia & Singapore11/11/2025 16:20:00
The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, is visiting Australia and Singapore from Saturday 8th to Thursday 13th November 2025.
Steve Backshall's retraces The King's steps in Royal Arctic Challenge22/10/2025 13:20:00
ITV and Fresh Start Media have announced a brand new documentary following adventurer Steve Backshall as he retraces The King's steps from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic, looking at the impact of climate change fifty years on.
The Queen attends ‘The Queen’s Reading Room Festival’ at Chatsworth House24/09/2025 12:25:00
Her Majesty has visited Chatsworth House for ‘The Queen’s Reading Room Festival’ which is now in its third year. During the visit, The Queen met people participating in one of the charity’s grassroots outreach programmes, watched a performance of Jane Austen’s work, and joined a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival.
State Visit by The President and First Lady of the United States18/09/2025 10:10:00
The President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump are currently in the UK for an official State Visit as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alberta, Canada10/09/2025 15:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.
Arrangements for the Funeral of HRH The Duchess of Kent08/09/2025 16:10:00
The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST.