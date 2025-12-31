The King’s New Year’s Honours 2026

First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients of The King’s New Year’s Honours.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life, this year’s awards aim to celebrate community champions.

The Rt Hon Adam Ingram receives a knighthood for Parliamentary and Political Service. Also receiving a knighthood is Professor Simon Milne, Regius Keeper and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for services to Botany, Conservation and Horticulture.

Professor Lorna Dawson, head of the Centre for Forensic Soil Science at the James Hutton Institute has been appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to innovations in soil and forensic science

Among those receiving the CBE are Professor Susan Rigby, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, for services to higher education, Mr William Watt, chair of the Scottish National Investment Bank, for services to the Economy and Professor Jill Belch, Professor of Vascular Medicine at Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, for services to Medicine and Public Health.

Those being awarded an OBE include Anne Budge, businesswoman and lately Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Heart of Midlothian Football Club, for services to sport and to the community in Midlothian, Dr Kirsty Darwent, Chair of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Chair of Redress Scotland for services to the people of Scotland and Dr James Craig who receives an OBE for services to Scottish Association Football and to Charity.

Other recipients of the OBE include Celine Sinclair, Chief Executive of The Yard, for services to Children and Families, Kathleen Murray, for services to Children's Hearings in Scotland, John Burns, Chief Operating Officer at NHS Scotland and Carol Copstick, Head of Inspection at HM Inspectorate, Education Scotland.

Those receiving MBEs include Mohammed Shaukat, a volunteer at Glasgow Central Mosque, for services to the community, Dr Nelson Ashmole, co-founder of Borders Forest Trust, for services to Nature and Evelyn Graham, founder member of the ‘New Seekers’ for services to the music industry.

Among those honoured with the British Empire Medal are Pipe Major Raymond Peace, for services to music and culture in Orkney and squadron leader Stewart Norris, for services to young people in Aberdeenshire.

Chief Constable Joanna Farrell and Chief Superintendent Stephen Dolan, both of Police Scotland and retired Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Freeburn receive The King’s Police Medal. The King’s Fire Service Medal is awarded to Firefighter Alexander Muir and Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, both of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The King’s Ambulance Service Medal is awarded to Lead Consultant Paramedic David Lee Bywater of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The First Minister said:

“The King’s New Year’s Honours list recognises exceptional individuals – from unsung heroes to well-known names. Each recipient is worthy of their award and has made a significant difference to their community or excelled in their field.

“My congratulations to our emergency services members awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Throughout Scotland people benefit from the skills and expertise of our ‘blue light’ services personnel whose skills and expertise keep our communities and people safe, in often challenging circumstances.

“These honours celebrate the best of Scotland’s courageous spirit and sense of community. Congratulations and my personal thanks to every worthy recipient.”

Background

Honours are announced twice annually on the Monarch’s official birthday, and at New Year.