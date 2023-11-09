The King’s Speech 2023, what does it mean for tech?

While this is not the King’s first time giving a speech to Parliament, this is the first King’s Speech of his reign. The Speech sets out the Government’s planned legislative agenda for the coming Parliamentary session – which is likely to be the programme up until the next election.

The Speech was widely trailed in the preceding days and the Government used it as a chance to reiterate their commitment towards cutting inflation and growing the economy.

The Speech contained 21 pieces of primary legislation, and below we’ve outlined the most important for the UK tech sector, as well as the priorities that did not make it into the Speech.

Bills Carried Over

Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill: The DMCC Bill was first introduced into the House of Commons in April 2023 and is currently awaiting Report Stage in the Commons. The legislation aims to update the UK’s competition and consumer rules to reflect modern consumer habits and business dynamics in the UK’s highly digitised economy. It will also put the Competition and Markets Authority’s Digital Markets Unit onto a statutory footing. You can find our statement on the Bill here, as well as a recent event that takes stock of the legislation as it stands.

The Data Protection and Digital Information (No.2) Bill: The DPDI Bill was first introduced to the House of Commons in June 2022, but was reintroduced in its current ‘No. 2’ form in March 2023. It is also currently awaiting Report Stage in the Commons. The legislation will help to deliver on some of the details in the UK’s National Data Strategy, including reforming GDPR, in order to keep at pace with innovation whilst maintaining a high standard of data rights and the UK’s data adequacy with the European Union. The Bill will also introduce enabling legislation for Smart Data schemes, as well as provisions to support the development of digital verification services. The King’s Speech said that the Government would work to introduce new legal frameworks to encourage innovation in technologies such as machine learning, which will feature in expected changes to the DPDI Bill – although the exact detail of the changes remains unclear. You can find techUK's data work on our website's data hub.

New Bills

Automated Vehicles Bill: The speech has confirmed widespread speculation that the Government plan to introduce a Bill focusing on autonomous vehicles, creating the legal framework to test and deliver autonomous vehicle technology in the UK. A long-awaited ask from the tech sector, including techUK and its members in this space, the Government has outlined their desire for the Bill to be a comprehensive legal framework based on the Law Commissions' Review of self-driving vehicle legislation. The main elements involve establishing liability and ensuring the safe operation of self-driving vehicles. techUK has established a new self-driving cars working group for members interested in working in this space, with more information here.

Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill: The UK has completed negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the Government will move legislation to give effect to the UK's accession. The CPTPP is expected to ease trade in services and digital trade with other nations in the bloc. You can find techUK's full view on the UK's accession to CPTPP here.

Media Bill: In March 2023, the Government published its draft Media Bill, with the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee undertaking the pre-legislative scrutiny for it. The Bill is a lighter version of the Government’s manifesto pledges and focuses around ensuring access to public service broadcasting across television, on demand services and radio. The Government has reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring radio access on smart speakers. techUK has been doing a lot of work engaging with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the technology requirements for accessing public service broadcasters. You can find our statement on the Bill here

Criminal Justice Bill: It was announced that there would be a new Criminal Justice Bill. The bill is largely focused on dealing with violent crime such as violence against women and girls and sentencing, but there are measures to ‘counter evolving threats and sophisticated technologies’ including digital-enabled crime. Examples cited in the full King’s Speech briefing include SIM farms and signal jammers used in car theft, among others, although we await further detail on exactly what the scope of this legislation will be.

Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill: The speech confirmed there would be a reform of the Investigatory Powers Act following a review into the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, which published its findings in June 2023. These are expected to strengthen the powers held by security and intelligence agencies, including public authorities and law enforcement bodies. This is likely to include changes to the existing regime to fill capability gaps identified by the Home Office. techUK is monitoring this closely and has raised concerns over unclear intentions and a lack of industry consultation (see here).

Draft Rail Reform Bill: The current draft legislation will establish Great British Railways, which will inherit the Secretary of State's franchising powers and will act as a single operational organisation for the railways. The Government has also outlined their desire for the Bill to lead to greater private sector innovation and participation. techUK has previously called for the Government to commit to the Plan for Rail and to strengthen the participation of SMEs in rail procurement. You can find our previous recommendations for rail modernisation here.

Legislation Not Announced

Pensions Reform Bill: The Pensions Reform Bill, necessary to enact parts of the Mansion House Reforms announced by the Chancellor, was also omitted from the speech. techUK has previously welcomed the Mansion House reforms as a chance to address funding gaps for tech startups and scaleups in the UK while attracting investment. We do however expect that such changes would likely come in the Autumn Statement which is set to be delivered by the Chancellor on Wednesday 22nd November.

Energy Bill: While the speech did mention boosting investment in renewable energy sources and reforming grid connections, the only primary legislation concerned with energy supplies was the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill and a wider Energy Bill addressing grid connection times was left out. techUK has called for improving connection speeds to the Grid to boost the UK's attractiveness for innovative companies by reducing costs. We are hopeful that these commitments will also feature in the Autumn Statement later this month.

The full speech and briefing can be found here.