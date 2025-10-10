The Kremlin can Afford the Luxury of a Second Anti-NATO Front

Russia's grey-zone warfare against Europe comes at a fraction of the cost of the conflict in Ukraine.

There is a commonly held view that Russia cannot sustain a new front against NATO or the rest of Europe because its economy is a mess and it is already being drained by its aggression in Ukraine. And indeed, the Russian economy is a mess – as Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) assessments show. And BOFIT has been tracking the Russian economy for 30 years.

But neither does BOFIT data show that the Russian economy is collapsing. BOFIT analysis consistently shows that the Russian war economy is cannibalising every economic variable that matters for long term prosperity. Civilian economy productivity, investment, growth and social services and welfare are all sacrificed upon the altar of Putin’s imperial ambitions. Still, that does not mean that Putin cannot pursue his goals for as long as the population puts up with the cost of doing so. Above all, long-run economic decline is a poor predictor of the moment of economic collapse.

The truth is that:

Economically failing nuclear states are as likely to represent a greater threat as thriving ones on the stage of world affairs.

Russia today, and the Soviet Union before it, have an extraordinarily high ‘sacrifice ratio’ – defined as its ability to deliver GDP to the battlefield rather than to civilian society. The Russian economy probably delivers about $10-$12 to the Ukrainian battlefield for every $100 of GDP. The US spent less than 20 cents per $100 of GDP per year from January 2022 to December 2024 (for a total of 0.53% of GDP). After that, so great was the electoral pain of sacrifice, it insisted on being paid! Russia’s sacrifice rate also dwarfs that of China.

Russia’s sacrifice rate also dwarfs that of China. The Russian people, in the words of Margaret Thatcher (discussing the Kursk nuclear submarine disaster in Sept 2000), ‘are not like us. They still do not value human life in the same way as we do.’ The government of Russia represents that de-humanising ethos. And the population of Russia puts up with suffering at the hands of its government that few other populations would – irrespective of whether they live under autocracy or democracy.

If Russia were to open another front with Europe, it would seek to avoid a war of attrition like in Ukraine. The war aims would be to reduce Europe to subservience. The war would be prosecuted kinetically but with extensive use of the tools of grey-zone warfare, such as disinformation, cyber warfare and direct sabotage. The cost of this type of conflict, while significant, would be a small fraction of the war of attrition in Ukraine – at least in its initial stages. At a guess, such a grey-zone front might cost an additional 2-3% of Russian GDP compared to the all-in costs of 9-10% of GDP for the Ukrainian theatre.

In sum, many of the factors that determine whether a new anti-Nato front would be economically sustainable for Russia are not economic at all. But there is one critical input to the war machine which is a binding constraint: demography! Will the Kremlin run out of soldiers?

