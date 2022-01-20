The latest edition of the APM Competence Framework has launched

Association for Project Management (APM) has launched the 3rd edition of its Competence Framework to support the professional development of project practitioners.

The new framework allows anyone working in the project profession to also have access to APM’s new interactive online competence - assessment tool. This will support the development of skills across 29 different competences, each required for effective project, programme, portfolio management and project management office (PMO) work. For the first time, both sustainability, and diversity and inclusion form part of the framework as part of the skills required for project delivery.

These new inclusions within the framework highlights their importance within the project landscape today and APM’s commitment to supporting the profession to adapt and thrive in a changing environment. Furthermore, the 3rd edition also welcomes greater alignment to the APM Body of Knowledge 7th edition.

The enhanced self-assessment tool enables users to highlight vital growth areas. Providing the ability to self-assess and improve professional performance and identify areas of strengths and any skills gaps. The competence tool also allows members to benchmark themselves across other project roles.

Professor Adam Boddison, chief executive of APM, recently said:

“The future of work is projects, and as we move into 2022, our changing and challenging world means the project profession has never been more important. We are really excited to be launching our new Competence Framework assessment tool and to see the value it will bring in improving skills and development for those delivering projects. It is going to be valuable for anyone working in projects who is keen to measure and improve their skill set at any level.”

APM members and non-members can access the interactive online self-assessment tool here as part of the newly published 3rd edition APM Competence Framework.