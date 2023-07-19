The latest iteration of our agreement for network infrastructure and communication services, is launched

Crown Commercial Service has launched Network Services 3 – with an increased focus on ‘cloud first’ connectivity solutions, and emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

The new agreement builds on the success of its predecessor, Network Services 2, continuing to offer core network services such as site-to-site and site-to-cloud (wide area network), satellite and 5G connectivity, as well as local area wireless network access, and unified communication solutions.

The scope and lotting structure for Network Services 3 [RM6116] has been improved to reflect the marketplace, supporting buyers in their route to market for all network and communication services. It will incorporate a ‘requirements builder template’ for simple, public internet connectivity needs to enhance the buyer experience, and increase further competition of WAN/LAN services.

As an added new feature, an additional Lot for emerging technologies related to Internet of Things (IoT) has been introduced, enabling users to procure solutions for smart, connected spaces. The Lot structure and associated ‘customer journey’ features have been designed in collaboration with key customer groups and Industry leading trade bodies: Innopsis and techUK.

The lots will comprise:

Lot 1a: WAN – Data Access Services

Lot 1b: Commercial Radio

Lot 1c: Tactical Radio

Lot 1d: Critical Domain Services

Lot 2a: LAN – Local Connectivity Services

Lot 3a: IoT & Smart Cities

Lot 3b: Communication Platform as a Services

Lot 4a: Analogue Telephony

Lot 4b: Digital Communication Services (Unified Communications)

Lot 4c: Contact Centre

Lot 4d: Inbound Telephony

Lot 4e: Paging & Alerting

145 suppliers have been awarded a place on Network Services 3, 48% of which are SMEs. The framework will run for 2 years with the possibility of extending by up to 2 years. Call-off contracts no longer have a maximum length set by the framework. However, buyers are advised to consider their own policy guidance to ensure long term competitiveness.

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service says:

This new framework will support the public sector to access ‘user-based’ communication solutions, such as integrated voice, data and video. Our aim is to contribute to an improved customer journey and better value for money, whilst supporting the promotion of “cloud-first” future networks for Government initiatives. It is yet another example of how CCS is helping the public sector to adapt and make the best use of technology and innovative solutions within the modern hybrid workspace.

Innovations and benefits

mobile services have now moved to a new agreement, Mobile Voice and Data Services [RM6261], offering greater competition on pricing

simple user-centric requirements builder to support the Government’s “cloud first” initiative, enabling public internet connectivity solutions and migration off the Public Sector Network (PSN)

an evaluated pool of suppliers allowing customers to drive cost reductions, increase value for money through healthy competition and achieve higher levels of network optimisation and fully integrated communication solutions

cross-Lot competitions are enabled, which can help customers who plan to consolidate their WAN and LAN requirements under a single competitive bid

Find out more

To find out more about Network Services 3 visit the agreement webpage or contact the CCS Service Desk at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk or 0345 410 2222.

Don’t forget, you can find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.