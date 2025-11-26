techUK
|Printable version
The launch of GDS Local – A new chapter for public service transformation
On 22 November 2025, GDS Local went live, a new specialist unit in the Government Digital Service (GDS), that sits within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).
GDS Local will focus on 3 core areas:
- Making GDS products available: working with councils so that residents could eventually use GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK App to access both national and local services through a single account.
- Developing a strategic vision for local government: Working with the MHCLG, the LGA, and local government practitioners to co-create a vision for local government technology that includes shared products and components and reforming how councils buy technology.
- Unlocking data potential: supporting councils to share anonymised data on issues like homelessness trends or service demand through the Government Digital and Data Hub, facilitating sector-wide learning and the ability to scale innovations that work – whilst maintaining strict privacy protections.
In a blog announcing the launch, Liz Adams, Service Owner, GDS Local, GDS and Theo Blackwell, Local Government Champion, GDS Local, GDS, set out that GDS Local will be the strategic link between local government and the digital centre, working with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) - building on work of the Local Digital team and the new Artificial Intelligence Directorate - and the Local Government Association (LGA) to give local government teams the support they need.
It is about strengthening digital collaboration and skills and in this spirit, the UK government is also rolling out the Government Digital and Data Hub. This is a new online platform where public sector digital and data professionals from across central and local government, NHS and other public bodies can learn, connect and share expertise in one place.
Georgina Maratheftis, Associate Director, Local Public Services at techUK, recently said:
“techUK welcomes the launch of GDS Local and this new chapter for a more collegiate approach to public service transformation. Building on the Blueprint for Modern Digital Government strategy ambition for better integrated services, it is great to see councils finally receive the recognition they deserve as they’re at the heart of delivering citizen-centric services and now also the support needed to unlock the full potential of digital, data and innovation to deliver better, faster and more responsive services for their residents.
“In the spirit of greater digital collaboration and knowledge sharing, this must include industry too. techUK looks forward to continuing to work with the GDS Local team to support its mission in developing a strategic vision for local government and creating a level playing field.”
On the 13 January, techUK and GDS Local will be hosting a tech stack workshop to explore the idea of shared technical architecture model for local government. It will be a good opportunity for suppliers to share feedback with GDS Local to inform future thinking.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-launch-of-gds-local-a-new-chapter-for-public-service-transformation.html
Latest News from
techUK
Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI25/11/2025 16:25:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.
Apprenticeship Funding for Charities and Non-Profits to Unlock Digital and Technical Skills Development25/11/2025 11:25:00
Yusen Logistics (UK) and Baltic Apprenticeships have announced a new partnership, releasing £210,000 in apprenticeship funding, aimed at supporting non-profits, charities, and NHS organisations across the UK in accessing fully funded digital and technical training, all at no extra cost.
New package puts AI at the heart of “national renewal”24/11/2025 11:10:00
In advance of incoming Autumn Budget announcements next week, the Department of Science Innovation and Technology has announced a National Renewal Package for AI. This package builds on the AI Opportunities Action Plan from January and the Industrial Strategy from this summer.
EU simplification agenda: Commission proposes Digital Omnibus21/11/2025 16:25:00
On 19 November the EU Commission proposed its “Digital Omnibus”. This proposal, which follows other large pieces of legislation like the “Sustainability Omnibus” or the “Defence Omnibus”, seeks to continue the EU Commission’s goals of simplifying administrative burdens across the EU (with a target to reduce administrative burden by 25% overall).
techUK’s response to the 10 Year Workforce Plan - call for evidence21/11/2025 10:20:00
As the NHS charts its course for the next decade, its ability to build and sustain a resilient, skilled, and adaptable workforce will define the success of its long-term health ambitions. techUK and its members have submitted a comprehensive response to the Government’s call for evidence on the NHS 10-Year Workforce Plan.
Where technology solutions can help address challenges in CQC State of the Sector report21/11/2025 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission’s State of Health Care and Adult Social Care in England 2024/25 report paints a familiar but urgent picture of a sector under immense strain. Rising demand, financial pressures, and workforce shortages continue to define the adult social care landscape, but this year’s report also highlights growing optimism about the role of technology in transforming the system.
techUK’s Local Digital Index 202520/11/2025 16:25:00
techUK is delighted to publish the 2025 edition of our Local Digital Index.
Operationalising DefTech campaign week 2025 #DefTechWeek202517/11/2025 12:15:00
techUK is pleased to announce our next defence campaign week, running from 17-21 November 2025.