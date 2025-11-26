The launch of GDS Local – A new chapter for public service transformation

On 22 November 2025, GDS Local went live, a new specialist unit in the Government Digital Service (GDS), that sits within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

GDS Local will focus on 3 core areas:

Making GDS products available: working with councils so that residents could eventually use GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK App to access both national and local services through a single account.

working with councils so that residents could eventually use GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK App to access both national and local services through a single account. Developing a strategic vision for local government : Working with the MHCLG, the LGA, and local government practitioners to co-create a vision for local government technology that includes shared products and components and reforming how councils buy technology.

: Working with the MHCLG, the LGA, and local government practitioners to co-create a vision for local government technology that includes shared products and components and reforming how councils buy technology. Unlocking data potential: supporting councils to share anonymised data on issues like homelessness trends or service demand through the Government Digital and Data Hub, facilitating sector-wide learning and the ability to scale innovations that work – whilst maintaining strict privacy protections.

In a blog announcing the launch, Liz Adams, Service Owner, GDS Local, GDS and Theo Blackwell, Local Government Champion, GDS Local, GDS, set out that GDS Local will be the strategic link between local government and the digital centre, working with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) - building on work of the Local Digital team and the new Artificial Intelligence Directorate - and the Local Government Association (LGA) to give local government teams the support they need.

It is about strengthening digital collaboration and skills and in this spirit, the UK government is also rolling out the Government Digital and Data Hub. This is a new online platform where public sector digital and data professionals from across central and local government, NHS and other public bodies can learn, connect and share expertise in one place.

Georgina Maratheftis, Associate Director, Local Public Services at techUK, recently said:

“techUK welcomes the launch of GDS Local and this new chapter for a more collegiate approach to public service transformation. Building on the Blueprint for Modern Digital Government strategy ambition for better integrated services, it is great to see councils finally receive the recognition they deserve as they’re at the heart of delivering citizen-centric services and now also the support needed to unlock the full potential of digital, data and innovation to deliver better, faster and more responsive services for their residents. “In the spirit of greater digital collaboration and knowledge sharing, this must include industry too. techUK looks forward to continuing to work with the GDS Local team to support its mission in developing a strategic vision for local government and creating a level playing field.”

On the 13 January, techUK and GDS Local will be hosting a tech stack workshop to explore the idea of shared technical architecture model for local government. It will be a good opportunity for suppliers to share feedback with GDS Local to inform future thinking.

Click here for the full press release