Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
The launch of the Integration Design Authority
At DSEI 2023, Strategic Command launched the Integration Design Authority (IDA).
The IDA is the cornerstone of Strategic Command’s operating model, it will be the focal point to drive the interventions required – from concepts to capability - to achieve Defence’s ambition for an Integrated Force. It will develop a high-level view to provide ‘Integration as a Service’ in support of the Defence Force Development Board’s role as the Defence Force Design Authority, advising and assuring project level requirements to deliver integrated effects.
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander, Strategic Command said:
An important outcome of the Strategic Command Operating Model is the establishment of the Integration Design Authority.
The IDA will work to enable integration for Defence, across government, with allies, and international partners. It will lead Strategic Command’s engagement with industry, helping to develop the cutting-edge integrated capabilities for Defence. The IDA is a priority to Strategic Command and will be a key part of the Defence Operating Model.
Major General Robin Anderton-Brown, Director Capability said:
The IDA will be focussed on Defence-level outcomes, and this is where we will define value in capabilities rather than just viewing through a narrow financial lens. It will move our thinking from traditional project level outputs to integrated outcomes.
Major General Robin Anderton-Brown
Further Information
To learn more about the IDA, read our launch brochure: Integration Design Authority launch information (PDF, 775 KB, 2 pages)
Over time, as the IDA evolves, we will grow our community of interest, embed Integration across Defence, and better understand our landscape through other design authorities within domains and functions whilst partnering with Defence industry, allies and Partners across Government.
For any enquiries, please get in touch with the team: UKStratCom-Integration@mod.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-launch-of-the-integration-design-authority
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Three Great War soldiers buried in Belgium27/09/2023 16:05:00
More than a century after his death, Private (Pte) William James Meager, a 38 year old soldier from Bloomsbury in London, has finally been laid to rest with full military honours alongside two other unknown British soldiers.
British Army trains Ukrainian soldiers in mine disposal skills26/09/2023 13:15:15
The Royal Engineers are delivering world-leading training to Ukraine's combat engineers in Poland, with 1,500 mine detectors having been provided to Ukraine by the UK.
Graves of three comrades killed in Normandy following D-Day identified22/09/2023 13:15:00
Nearly 80 years after their deaths, Trooper (Tpr) David Louis Morris, Corporal (Cpl) Allan Edwin Griffiths and Lance Corporal (LCpl) Neville Charles Skilton, who all served with 4th County of London Yeomanry (Sharpshooters), part of The Royal Armoured Corps, have been identified near Bayeux in Normandy.
Grave of Wolverhampton soldier killed in Normandy during World War Two identified21/09/2023 10:15:00
The grave of Wolverhampton soldier, Trooper (Tpr) Robert John Cheshire, aged 20, who served with 23rd Hussars, part of The Royal Armoured Corps, has been identified in Normandy nearly 80 years after he went missing.
Sharpening Defence’s Edge at DSEI 202321/09/2023 09:15:00
Strategic Command was at the forefront of the biennial conference in London.
Defence announces New Accommodation Offer for Armed Forces personnel20/09/2023 15:10:00
New accommodation offer announced to modernise accommodation entitlements to Armed Forces personnel.
Remains of Coldstream Guards missing since 1944 found in France20/09/2023 14:05:00
Two young World War 2 tank crewmen who were reported missing in Normandy in 1944 have finally been laid to rest.
Defence Secretary pledges tens of thousands of more artillery shells for Ukraine20/09/2023 12:15:00
The UK has delivered over 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine and is committed to delivering tens of thousands more artillery shells this year, the Defence Secretary announced today.