The launch of the Integration Design Authority

At DSEI 2023, Strategic Command launched the Integration Design Authority (IDA).

The IDA is the cornerstone of Strategic Command’s operating model, it will be the focal point to drive the interventions required – from concepts to capability - to achieve Defence’s ambition for an Integrated Force. It will develop a high-level view to provide ‘Integration as a Service’ in support of the Defence Force Development Board’s role as the Defence Force Design Authority, advising and assuring project level requirements to deliver integrated effects.

Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander, Strategic Command said:

An important outcome of the Strategic Command Operating Model is the establishment of the Integration Design Authority.

The IDA will work to enable integration for Defence, across government, with allies, and international partners. It will lead Strategic Command’s engagement with industry, helping to develop the cutting-edge integrated capabilities for Defence. The IDA is a priority to Strategic Command and will be a key part of the Defence Operating Model.

Major General Robin Anderton-Brown, Director Capability said:

The IDA will be focussed on Defence-level outcomes, and this is where we will define value in capabilities rather than just viewing through a narrow financial lens. It will move our thinking from traditional project level outputs to integrated outcomes.

Major General Robin Anderton-Brown

To learn more about the IDA, read our launch brochure: Integration Design Authority launch information (PDF, 775 KB, 2 pages)

Over time, as the IDA evolves, we will grow our community of interest, embed Integration across Defence, and better understand our landscape through other design authorities within domains and functions whilst partnering with Defence industry, allies and Partners across Government.

For any enquiries, please get in touch with the team: UKStratCom-Integration@mod.gov.uk.