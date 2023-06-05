Government Legal Department
|Printable version
The Law Officers meet government lawyers in Manchester
The Attorney General and Solicitor General met government lawyers in Manchester.
GLD has recently acquired office space in HMRC’s Manchester office, which sees the department become a more national organisation. As GLD colleagues settle into our new office they were joined by the Attorney General the Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP and Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP.
The Attorney General and Solicitor General met with government lawyers on Wednesday 31 May to discuss the vital work they do and their important contributions to society. The Attorney and Solicitor are visiting the North West and Midlands to look at victim support measures and to explore how law is supporting local communities.
As GLD becomes a more national organisation opportunities to work at the heart of government law are moving outside of London. If you are interested in joining GLD keep an eye on Civil Service Jobs.
GLD is the government’s principal legal adviser and is made up of up of nearly 3,000 colleagues with over 2,500 lawyers. Advising on the some of the most complex, demanding and varied legal issues of the day, our lawyers represent the government in cases ranging from education to transport and help bring the government’s legislative agenda to fruition.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-law-officers-meet-government-lawyers-in-manchester
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
Attorney General's Civil Panel Counsel London open for competition02/03/2023 09:15:00
Members reflect on their experience of being on panel.
Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel17/02/2023 16:25:00
Information evening on Thursday 23 February
Attorney General visits government lawyers in Leeds03/02/2023 09:10:00
The Attorney thanked government lawyers for their work
Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Regional Panel Counsel08/09/2022 13:10:00
Competition to refresh the Attorney General's Civil Regional Panel Counsel A, B and C panels is now open.
"The Judge Over Your Shoulder"29/07/2022 16:20:00
The guidance for working with government lawyers has been updated.
4 talented young people share their Kickstart Scheme journey19/07/2022 14:10:00
Our colleagues discuss the work they've been undertaking during the programme
Diversity Summer Scheme25/05/2022 09:25:00
The scheme aims to promote diversity in the legal profession.