The Law Officers meet government lawyers in Manchester

The Attorney General and Solicitor General met government lawyers in Manchester.

GLD has recently acquired office space in HMRC’s Manchester office, which sees the department become a more national organisation. As GLD colleagues settle into our new office they were joined by the Attorney General the Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP and Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP.

The Attorney General and Solicitor General met with government lawyers on Wednesday 31 May to discuss the vital work they do and their important contributions to society. The Attorney and Solicitor are visiting the North West and Midlands to look at victim support measures and to explore how law is supporting local communities.

As GLD becomes a more national organisation opportunities to work at the heart of government law are moving outside of London. If you are interested in joining GLD keep an eye on Civil Service Jobs.

GLD is the government’s principal legal adviser and is made up of up of nearly 3,000 colleagues with over 2,500 lawyers. Advising on the some of the most complex, demanding and varied legal issues of the day, our lawyers represent the government in cases ranging from education to transport and help bring the government’s legislative agenda to fruition.