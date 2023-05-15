The lawyers behind the coronation

Government lawyers worked on the legal preparations for the coronation for His Majesty King Charles III.

Lawyers based in DCMS, in partnership with GLD Commercial Law Group (who also instructed panel firms DLA Piper, TLT and Willis Towers Watson on various commercial aspects), worked tirelessly to support the legal preparations for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

For those that gathered in London for the coronation many of them gathered in the royal parks to enjoy the festivities and celebrate with people from around the world. In the last few months government lawyers have advised on the required licenses and licensing agreements to occupy land in the royal parks, including St James Park, Green Park and the Queen Victoria Gardens to make sure there are screens, food stands and toilets.

Memoranda of Understanding were negotiated on everything from stewarding and volunteering to policing and security and broadcasting rights were granted so millions of people could tune in to witness the coronation, enjoy the festivities and remember the historic event for generations to come. Broadcasters were given the rights to occupy the land around the Queen Victoria Memorial, making sure those gathering on the Mall could still see what was going on. Broadcasters that captured the historic event include the BBC, ITV, Sky and the Foreign Broadcasters Union.

Westminster Abbey has been owned by the monarch since the reign of Henry VIII. As a Royal Peculiar it is the responsibility of the sovereign alone and not to the Archbishop of Canterbury. Whilst the arrangements for the ceremony were handled by the Royal Household, government lawyers along with others were responsible for the legal arrangements for the congregation inside the Abbey.

Deputy Director of DCMS Legal Advisers Simon Regis said of the work of his team and in particular, of colleagues from the Commercial Law Group who have been integral to delivery of this project, “it is never a dull moment as a government lawyer, and the recent months have been particularly notable. From the Jubilee to Queen Elizabeth II funeral and now to the King’s coronation my team have been working in collaboration with colleagues across GLD on notable legal arrangements. Our advice on issues around licensing, security, broadcasting is cross cutting, with departmental colleagues within DCMS, across Whitehall, the Royal Household, local authorities and even internationally to ensure the smooth running of the day.”

