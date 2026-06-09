NCFE
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The Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship: rebuilding the first rung on the ladder
This month has brought the issue of youth unemployment sharply back into focus.
New figures show that more than 1 million young people in the UK are not in education, employment or training (NEET). This is the highest level in over a decade. At the same time, Alan Milburn’s government-commissioned review warns of a “lost generation”. It suggests numbers could rise to 1.25 million without urgent action.
One message from the review stands out: the system is failing to provide enough accessible, entry-level opportunities. The first rung of the career ladder has thinned, and in many cases, disappeared altogether.
This is why the Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship matters, and why its launch in August 2026 is such a significant moment.
A gap that has not gone away
When the Level 2 Business Administrator apprenticeship was withdrawn in 2020, it left more than a gap in provision – it removed one of the most important entry routes into work.
At its peak, this pathway supported thousands of learners each year. It provided a practical and accessible step into employment. In 2017 alone, there were over 17,000 starts. This demonstrated clear demand and impact.
Since its removal, the effects have been felt across the system.
For learners, progression has become more difficult. Those not yet ready for Level 3 have often faced limited options. Many have had to stretch into programmes that do not meet their needs or remain in education without a clear route into work.
For employers, the absence of a Level 2 route has made it harder to build entry-level talent pipelines. Administrative roles still exist, but the structured pathway into them does not.
The result is a widening gap between young people seeking opportunity and employers seeking capability.
A standard designed for now
The new Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship is not simply a replacement for what existed before. Instead, it has been designed to respond to today’s challenges and workforce needs.
The standard restricts starts to under-25s, focusing on those at the beginning of their careers – and this focus matters.
For many young people – particularly those who need to earn, prefer practical learning, or have not thrived in traditional academic routes – this apprenticeship offers something that has been missing. It provides a credible and supported pathway into work.
It also plays a critical role in supporting those most at risk of disengaging from education or employment. This includes disadvantaged learners and care-experienced young people. As the Milburn review highlights, the longer someone is detached from work or education, the harder it becomes to re-engage them.
This apprenticeship offers that early intervention point, through giving learners the chance to build confidence, capability, and momentum at the right time.
Why employers are backing its return
One of the most compelling aspects of this standard is its relevance across the economy.
Administrative roles exist in every sector. This includes the NHS, local government, logistics, retail, and small businesses. These roles support teams, systems, and processes that keep organisations running.
Despite this universal need, employers have operated without a clear entry route for several years – but this apprenticeship changes that. It gives employers a structured way to:
- bring new talent into their organisation
- develop core workplace skills from the ground up
- build more diverse and inclusive workforces.
Administration roles are rarely static. They are often the starting point for progression into areas such as human resources, finance, data, customer service, and operations.
This means the apprenticeship is not just about filling vacancies, but about building future capability.
More than skills: building confidence and belonging
What makes this Level 2 standard so powerful is not only the technical skills it develops, but the behaviours, confidence, and workplace understanding that come with it. The apprenticeship equips learners with core fundamentals, including communication and teamwork, digital literacy and use of systems, and professional conduct and reliability.
It also introduces learners to the expectations of the workplace, such as writing professional emails, managing tasks, and interacting with colleagues. For many learners, this will be their first experience of structured employment.
This matters, because confidence is often the biggest barrier to progression.
Unlocking opportunity through funding and policy
There is a strong and increasingly targeted funding landscape supporting the success of this apprenticeship.
From August 2026, small and medium-sized enterprises employing young people aged 16–24 are expected to benefit from fully funded apprenticeship training. The Government is expected to cover 100% of training costs, removing the usual employer contribution.
For the Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship, this is particularly significant. As a youth-focused standard, it aligns directly with this policy. This makes it a highly accessible and low-risk way for smaller employers to bring in and develop entry-level talent.
Alongside this, the Youth Guarantee is reinforcing national investment in apprenticeships as a route into work. Relevant support includes:
- apprenticeship incentive payments for SMEs taking on apprentices aged 16–24
- targeted funding to support young people into sustained employment (particularly those at risk of becoming NEET)
- additional employer support through Jobcentre Plus to help identify and recruit suitable candidates
- National Insurance relief for under 21s and apprentices under 25.
Together, these measures reduce the cost and perceived risk of hiring young people. They also increase access to structured, work-based opportunities.
For providers, this creates a compelling story. The Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship does not only meet employer demand, but sits within a wider national push to expand access to employment for young people.
Crucially, the funding, the policy direction, and the need are all aligned.
A new opportunity to get assessment right
Alongside the standard itself, the approach to assessment is evolving.
With wider apprenticeship reforms underway, the new model will offer greater flexibility. It will include a range of assessment methods and increased scope for awarding organisations to shape their approach.
We see this as a real opportunity, and are working with providers and employers to develop an assessment approach that is:
- practical and reflective of real workplace activity
- accessible for entry-level learners
- focused on supporting success, not creating unnecessary barriers.
Through focus groups and sector engagement, our aim is to put apprentices at the centre of assessment design, while maintaining the robustness and quality the system requires.
Final thoughts
If the Milburn review tells us anything, it is this: the issue is not a lack of ambition from young people, but a lack of accessible opportunity.
At a time of rising NEET numbers, shrinking entry-level opportunities and increasing demand for inclusive pathways, the return of a Level 2 Administration apprenticeship restores a critical route into work and offers the sector a timely opportunity to rebuild the first step on the ladder.
The Level 2 Administration Assistant apprenticeship is a step towards addressing that gap. It rebuilds the first rung on the ladder, and for many young people, that first step could make all the difference.
If you would like to be part of shaping this apprenticeship and preparing for delivery, contact epabusinessdevelopment@ncfe.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/the-level-2-administration-assistant-apprenticeship-rebuilding-the-first-rung-on-the-ladder/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
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