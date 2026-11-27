The Local Government Association's (LGA) Technology Innovation Showcase is back. We're supporting the programme as a partner this time, alongside Local AI (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)) and Government Digital Service (GDS) Local.

Technology Innovation Showcase 2.0 is a multi-stage programme that brings councils and technology suppliers together around some of the fundamental challenges facing local government. It starts with the problem rather than the technology. The programme will:

crowdsource and refine the challenges that matter most to local government practitioners

match priority challenges with potential solutions

run an assurance process to build trust and confidence in the selected suppliers and their approaches.

Councils and the technology market will be involved throughout, so the challenges and solutions are co-created and grounded in the realities of local service delivery. The programme ends with an in-person Showcase on 4 March 2027, bringing councils and suppliers together to explore the selected challenges and potential solutions.

Open call for challenges: we want to hear from industry too

The first stage is an open call for challenges. It asks: what are the biggest problems in local government service delivery that technology could help solve?

The call is open to local government practitioners and technology suppliers. Our members can use it to share the challenges they see councils grappling with day to day. Challenges can relate to any council service, process or function where there is a clear opportunity to improve outcomes for residents, staff, places or the organisation. You don't need to have a solution in mind. The LGA is particularly interested in challenges shared across multiple councils that could benefit from new approaches, digital technology, data or AI.

All submissions will be brought together to identify common themes. From these, the LGA will develop a focused set of challenges where technology and AI could make a meaningful difference. Those challenges will shape the Showcase in March.

The 2027 Showcase builds on the challenge-led approach of the 2024 pilot. The pilot explored opportunities across planning, local places, social care and the digital front door. More than 90 challenge statements were submitted, and over 300 council officers heard pitches from 12 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the showcase event. For an example of a challenge developed with councils, see the Digital Front Door challenge. You can find out more about the 2024 programme here.

Key dates

Open call for challenges: open now until 22 January 2027

Technology Innovation Showcase: 4 March 2027 (in person)

Why techUK is involved

We're delighted to be partnering on the Technology Innovation Showcase, building on our Memorandum of Understanding with the LGA and our shared commitment to closer collaboration between councils and industry. Councils face growing demand and tight budgets, and many want to move AI and digital tools from pilots into everyday use. Getting there depends on early, open dialogue between councils and industry about the problems that need solving, before procurement begins. That has long been a priority for techUK's Local Public Services programme. The Showcase offers a practical, problem-first route to that dialogue, and a chance for suppliers of all sizes to understand and respond to what councils need.

Get involved

Submit a challenge via the open challenge call form by the 22 January 2027.

If you’d like to learn more about our Local Public Services programme, get in touch with Georgina or Luke.