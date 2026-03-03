RUSI
The Limits of Decapitation: Mexico's Security Outlook After El Mencho
After the takedown of the head of the organised crime group Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one thing is certain: ordinary Mexicans are set to pay the price as violence escalates.
On 22 February, Mexico’s federal security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes (alias El Mencho), the leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) – one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal groups – after locating and targeting his hideout in an ecotourism resort in Tapalpa, Jalisco state.
The operation was supported by intelligence provided by the US authorities, which had previously offered a $15 million bounty for Oseguera Cervantes’ capture. Despite the lack of direct participation of the US on the ground, President Donald Trump has claimed credit for the takedown.
The ‘kingpin’ strategy of targeting cartel leaders has been a long-favoured approach by the US to ‘weaken, dismantle and destroy’ drug trafficking organisations, as part of its ‘War on Drugs’. However, such methods have a poor track record in Latin America, tending to drive fragmentation, competition and violence while illicit markets themselves remain intact.
Indeed, what comes next – both for the CJNG, and for Mexico’s criminal ecosystem more broadly – beyond the initial wave of retaliatory violence is far from clear.
