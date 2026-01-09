Chatham House
|Printable version
The lines between India’s foreign policy, domestic politics and economy will become increasingly blurred in 2026
EXPERT COMMENT
It will become increasingly hard for the Modi government to offset foreign policy setbacks with domestic successes as the full impact of US tariffs starts to bite.
2025 was arguably India’s most challenging foreign policy year. The four-day conflict with Pakistan in May was followed by a downturn in India–US relations. The Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian crude and the failure to secure a trade deal by the agreed deadline. Adding insult to injury, Washington increased its outreach to Islamabad. There was also instability in India’s neighbourhood, including the so-called Gen Z protests in Nepal and a downturn in relations with Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina was removed from power and fled to India in 2024.
The Modi government sought to downplay these setbacks by pointing to successes on the domestic front, including electoral successes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in state elections, economic reforms – including reforms to its goods and services tax and new labour codes – and free trade deals with the UK, Oman and New Zealand. Despite the challenges of US tariffs, India remained the world’s fastest growing major economy, recording 8.2 per cent growth between July and September thanks in part to its large domestic market.
However, in 2026 the lines between foreign policy, domestic politics and the economy are likely to become increasingly blurred. The latest GDP growth data was before the full force of Trump’s tariffs came into effect, so they will begin to have a more sustained impact on the economy the longer they remain in place. Washington is also considering additional sanctions on countries doing business with Russia. This economic impact could have a knock-on effect on the country’s politics as India will hold elections in four states and one Union Territory in 2026.
The Modi government will be hoping that trade diversion efforts help alleviate some of these pressures. A key watchpoint will be the conclusion of a trade deal with the European Union, India’s leading trade partner. However, the negotiations have been on and off since 2007 and a deadline to conclude a trade deal by the end of last year was missed. Both sides will be seeking to conclude the deal ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to India later this month.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/01/lines-between-indias-foreign-policy-domestic-politics-and-economy-will-become-increasingly
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Zelenskyy’s reshuffle aims to neutralize political rivals, restore trust – and account for Trump’s unpredictability09/01/2026 15:10:00
The shake-up was essential after corruption scandals. But the new appointments also aim to strengthen Ukraine amid aggressive US foreign policy and an intense Russian assault.
Amid Yemen tensions, how can the Gulf states avoid another rift?09/01/2026 12:20:00
The Gulf states should embrace transparent communications, publish national security strategies and use bilateral forums to minimize the risk of future intra-Gulf disputes.
North Korea in 2026: Will the US and South Korean push for talks succeed?08/01/2026 15:20:00
US President Trump and South Korea’s President Lee want to revive dialogue with North Korea. But an emboldened Kim Jong Un will want something in return.
US control of Venezuela’s oil may not be the bonanza that Trump expects08/01/2026 14:10:00
Robust long-term oil demand is needed to justify significant investment, but is called into question by the growing popularity of electric vehicles.
US intentions towards Greenland threaten NATO’s future. But European countries are not helpless08/01/2026 11:20:00
US threats to annex Greenland following the attack on Venezuela should be taken seriously. European countries have important leverage they should be prepared to use.
Trump’s Venezuela attack should serve as a warning even to US allies07/01/2026 10:10:10
A muted response to events in Venezuela shows allies still want to avoid confrontation with Washington. But that approach cannot last if the president seeks to force them into alignment with MAGA policy and cultural politics.
Donald Trump’s poll numbers suggest his popularity is waning06/01/2026 14:10:00
As the Trump administration enters its crucial second year, polls indicate that much of the American public disapproves of the president and his flagship policies, although views are split along partisan lines.
US to ‘run’ Venezuela after Maduro captured, says Trump: Early analysis from Chatham House experts05/01/2026 15:10:00
Experts give their initial reaction to President Trump’s strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
The US capture of President Nicolás Maduro – and attacks on Venezuela – have no justification in international law05/01/2026 11:15:00
This may be the moment when Western Europe realizes that the US has abandoned the core values that united them for the past century, writes the head of Chatham House’s International Law Programme.