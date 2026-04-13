The local elections and my personal data – what should I expect?

With Parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales and local elections across England due to take place in May 2026, we know many people have questions about how their data may be used.

Personal information is an important part of political campaigning. It allows political parties to get crucial messages to voters and helps them to understand the key issues for different people.

We know it’s important that people can trust how their personal information is handled during elections. That’s why we’ve been working closely with other regulators, and with the organisations and individuals who will use personal information during the upcoming election campaign, to make sure everyone understands their legal responsibilities.

John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, has also written to political parties to remind them of their data protection duties.

Below we’ve set out answers to some of the common questions that people may have about their data and elections.

What should I expect?

Expect clear privacy information

It should be clear to you from the outset how a political party is using your personal information and the information should be easy to understand.

For example, if a political party sends you a form so that you can register for a postal vote then it should be clear how the political party will use your information. It should not come as a surprise if that data is used as part of an election campaign. Read more on your right to be informed.

Expect to be told if a political party is using profiling techniques

Political parties are entitled to receive a copy of the full electoral register, this contains information such as your name, address and nationality. Political parties build on this information with direct interviews with members of the public, with publicly available data such as census data and by buying data from data broking companies.

If a political party combines information about you from several different sources, this is known as profiling. Political parties use this technique to learn more about voters and to send targeted marketing.

If a political party is using profiling techniques, it should be clear to you and you should be given the opportunity to object.

Expect clear information about social media advertising

Social media advertising is used by all parties to promote their work, but it is important that it is clear to people if they are being targeted. Political parties should make it clear that people’s personal information will be used to send them specific social media advertising.

Expect to be told how information from a petition or survey will be used

If a political party asks you to complete a survey or a petition, they should be clear how that data will be used. In many cases, it will not be appropriate for a party or candidate who has collected information for a specific petition or survey to repurpose that information for political campaigning.

If you are concerned about how your information is being used, you can exercise your right to object.

How is information on the youngest voters protected?

In both the Scottish and Welsh Parliament elections the voting age is sixteen on the date of the election. Versions of the electoral register provided to parties and candidates must not contain dates of birth, or any other information that would identify a voter as under sixteen years old.

There is more detailed guidance to Electoral Registration Officers provided by the Electoral Commission on its website.

Will I need to show ID to vote?

In England, voters will need to show a form of Photo ID. You only need to show your ID to polling station staff, and you can ask for it to be checked in private. This has been in place since the General Elections in October 2023. If you don’t have accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, for further information you can visit the Electoral Commission website.

There are no voter ID requirements for the Scottish Parliament or Welsh Senedd elections.

What should I do if I am concerned with how my data is being used?

You have the right to be confident that political parties handle your personal information responsibly and in line with good practice. If you’re unhappy with how your data is being used, we have guidance to help you raise a concern.

What happens to any open constituency casework I have with my current elected representative?

Before an election, your elected representative may contact you to ask what you would like to happen to any ongoing casework if they are not re-elected . The default is that your personal information and casework records will be securely destroyed. However, you may be given the option to have your case passed to the incoming representative or to have your information returned to you instead.

What can I expect from the ICO?

Expect resources to keep you informed. We have created resources for voters to learn more about their information rights during the election campaign.

Expect us to comply with our pre-election obligations

Like many other public organisations, we have pre-election obligations and may postpone some announcements until after polling day. This is to ensure that we are completely impartial and that we do not distract from or have any influence over the wider campaign.

We will continue to perform our regulatory function in all other ways. You can still get in touch with us as usual. If you have a complaint during this time, you can still submit this us.

You have the right to be confident that political parties handle your personal information responsibly and in line with good practice. If you’re unhappy with how your data is being used, we have guidance to help you raise a concern.