The Lord Caine attends launch of Operation Banner exhibition

The Lord Caine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has represented the UK Government at an exhibition marking Operation Banner in Northern Ireland.

The immersive exhibition, at Brownlow House in Lurgan, is made up of regimental and police uniforms, personal kit, deactivated and replica weapons all of which would have been worn and used by members of the Armed Forces and security personnel during the Troubles.

During the Co Armagh event, a number of informative panels were also commissioned and launched, providing an overview of Operation Banner.

Following the visit, Lord Caine said: