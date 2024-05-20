Northern Ireland Assembly
The Lord Caine attends launch of Operation Banner exhibition
The immersive exhibition, at Brownlow House in Lurgan, is made up of regimental and police uniforms, personal kit, deactivated and replica weapons
The Lord Caine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has represented the UK Government at an exhibition marking Operation Banner in Northern Ireland.
The immersive exhibition, at Brownlow House in Lurgan, is made up of regimental and police uniforms, personal kit, deactivated and replica weapons all of which would have been worn and used by members of the Armed Forces and security personnel during the Troubles.
During the Co Armagh event, a number of informative panels were also commissioned and launched, providing an overview of Operation Banner.
Following the visit, Lord Caine said:
It was a privilege to attend the Operation Banner exhibition and remember the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces during the longest continuous deployment in the history of the British Army. Without their contribution and that of other members of the security forces including the Police, there would have been no Peace Process, and for that they command our enduring respect.
Over 250,000 people served in the security forces during Operation Banner. The overwhelming majority did so with great bravery, professionalism, distinction and restraint to uphold democracy and the rule of law. They ensured that the future of Northern Ireland will only ever be determined by consent, and never by violence. We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude, which this Government will always honour.
I also pay tribute to the office of the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner for organising this important educational resource.
