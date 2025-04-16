The market access brief: International opportunities for tech companies - April 2025

See this month's events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…

Welcome to Aprils’ Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.

Separately, we wanted to note that if you are a techUK member, you are entitled to advertising events, updates, and opportunities to our wider network of members, prospects, and stakeholders, through this newsletter. To do this, please email tess.newton@techuk.org.

techUK Events, Opportunities and Trade Missions:

UK-US SME Dialogue in Charlotte, North Carolina; 30 April 2025

This high-level dialogue brings together government and industry leaders from both sides of the Atlantic to explore how small and medium-sized enterprises can drive innovation, strengthen transatlantic trade, and navigate emerging global challenges. Confirmed attendees include the UK Chief Negotiator with the US, Graham Floater, and the Assistant USTR for Europe and the Middle East, Bryant Trick—underlining the senior-level engagement at this event. As a techUK member, your participation includes inclusion in the official techUK delegation, opportunities for speaking engagements, full logistics support and agenda briefings, media and social media promotion, access to key local and federal stakeholders, and networking opportunities with US SMEs. The agenda includes practical guidance on small and medium-sized businesses on establishing cross border sales channels, tech transfer and commercialisation, and insights from exporters, banks, and trade finance specialists on financing SME exports and start-ups. This opportunity is just for techUK members. Please note that this delegation is open to CEO-level participants only. To confirm your participation, please fill in this form.

Ukrainian Frontline Dispatch: the defence technology that really works; 23 April

The discussion will delve into the practical applications and real-world impact of advanced technologies in challenging operational environments. Filimonov, CEO of Kvertus, a global leader in EW technologies, will share insights gained from firsthand experience, highlighting the technologies that are proving most effective on the frontlines including its recently developed automated EW system, Atlas, a grassroots large-scale defence project aiming to build an invisible anti-drone wall along the 1300km Ukrainian border. Sign up here.

techUK Member Delegation to GITEX Europe; 21 May (Berlin)

techUK is delighted to be working with GITEX to take our first-ever delegation to GITEX Europe in Berlin. GITEX Europe 2025, one of Europe’s largest tech and startup event, takes place from May 21–23, 2025, at Messe Berlin, Germany, advancing Europe’s digital future in partnership with the world. Join 40,000+ professionals, 2,000+ exhibitors, and 1,000 startups from 100+ countries for 600+ hours of content across different industries, featuring 500+ expert speakers. Find more information and how to sign up here.

Meet the Scalers: Growing a tech business in 2025; 10 June

On day 2 of London Tech Week, join techUK as we explore the barriers and opportunities to scale a tech business in the UK, following the release of our Scale-Up Action Plan report. The UK is still the top destination in Europe for tech investment – but if we want to stay ahead, we need to do more to support the businesses driving innovation, jobs, and growth to successfully scale. This event will connect tech SMEs, scale-ups, investors and experts to share their insights on growth, and network with others from across the ecosystem. To register, click here.

techUK Member Delegation to VivaTech Paris; 11 June (Paris)

techUK is delighted to be working with the British Embassy in Paris and Business France to take our first-ever delegation to VIVATECH in Paris on 11-14 June 2025. VIVATECH is France's largest tech conference, with over 5000 tech companies and investors attending each year. In addition to access to VIVATECH, techUK will be organising a series of engagements for members on the sidelines of the event to provide members with opportunities to network, connect to the French business community and investment agencies and understand the French ecosystem and opportunities. Find more information and sign up here.

techUK launches new EU Policy Working Group

Connect with techUK members and discuss key EU legislative developments impacting the tech sector and UK-EU trade flows. Led by Sabina Ciofu, Associate Director – International, and Theo Maiziere, EU Policy Manager, from our Brussels office, this working group will provide updates, opportunities, and the latest EU announcements for members, including the EU’s competitiveness compass and work programmes for 2025. Members can sign up to the EUWG here.

techUK President’s Awards Nominations

We’re happy to announce that the techUK President’s Awards are back for 2025 and now open for nominations. These awards celebrate individuals who are making a positive impact in tech across four key areas: People, Society, Economy, and Planet. techUK members are encouraged to nominate one colleague who has made a difference using technology—whether it’s supporting improving efficiency in the public sector, aiding the growth of UK SMEs, or spearheading initiatives that position the UK as a leader in a specific technology.

Nominations are due by April 25, and winners will be celebrated at our Annual Dinner on July 1, receiving recognition across techUK’s platforms and through our media partner, ComputerWeekly. For more details and to submit your nomination, visit the President’s Awards webpage.

New Opportunities Hub for techUK Members

We’re excited to announce a new section on the techUK website dedicated to showcasing opportunities for our members. This hub will feature exclusive tenders, partnerships, funding calls, and more, helping you stay informed and connected to new business prospects. Visit techUK.org to explore the latest opportunities and make the most of your techUK membership.Refer a company for membership, and we’ll give you £350*

As a member of techUK you know our community of 1000+ like-minded companies is one of our biggest assets. Help us grow this diverse network by encouraging others to join and when they become a member, you’ll receive a £350 discount on your next year’s membership fee. All we need is for you to seek approval from the company you wish to recommend and introduce us over email to membership@techUK.org (cc’ing daniel.clarke@techuk.org) and we’ll do the rest. If they sign up within six months, we’ll apply your discount. You can find more information – and the Ts and Cs - on our website.

External events, opportunities, and trade missions

Cybersecurity and Identity Summit (CIS 2025); 22-23 April (Canada)

The Cybersecurity and Identity Summit (CIS 2025) serves as a global platform where cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and decision-makers converge to share insights, showcase solutions, and forge meaningful connections. Taking place on April 22-23, inOttawa, Canada, this summit will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as digital identity, AI security & storage, and quantum computing. This is an opportunity to showcase UK companies’ solutions, explore collaborations, and positioning as a key player in the Canadian cybersecurity ecosystem. Book your place here.

Gathering the UK's most innovative ideas tackling bureaucracy; 23 April (London)

Organized by Accelerate Estonia, Oxentia, and the Estonian Embassy in London, this gathering aims to identify groundbreaking ideas in the UK that require regulatory transformation to scale and thrive. Estonia can offer UK businesses a fast, agile regulatory environment and serve as a testbed for innovative solutions. Once validated in Estonia, scaling solutions to other EU markets becomes significantly easier. Whether you are working on a disruptive business model or seeking pathways to scale, this is the perfect forum to explore collaboration and gain insights from industry leaders. Sign up here.

GITEX Africa 2025; 23-25 April (Marrakech)

Powering Africa into the global AI economy. The world's largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event - GITEX GLOBAL brings the African Tech market centre-stage. The event scheduled in Morocco will rally the world's attention to the massive tech transformation and investment opportunities arising in a region named the 'last frontier of large-scale global expansion. Learn more here.

GITEX Asia 2025; 23-25 April (Singapore)

Bridging global tech with Asia's dynamic economy. Asia's all-new powerhouse tech & start-up event, GITEX ASIA will debut in Singapore from 23-25 April 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. GITEX ASIA will bring together 1,000 global enterprises and start-ups with 25,000+ high quality tech buyers and the most active 250+ investors from 120+ countries and leading tech voices driving the conferences. Learn more here.

Geopolitics & Business Conference; 25 April (London)

Tariffs, Defence Spending, AI Policy & European Growth - All this and more will be discussed at the Geopolitics & Business Conference at London Business School. Speakers include the President of Timor-Leste, a former COO of the British Field Army and senior execs of Microsoft, Meta, Salesforce, QinetiQ, KBR, Tata Steel, Bloomberg, BCG, MD One Ventures, Eurasia Group and more. Join policy, trade and macro professionals at this unique event, held at the UK's top ranked business school. Click here to register your place

Technology driven opportunities in the Gulf: UAE and KSA; 30 April (Virtual)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are at the forefront of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s tech transformation. From KSA’s Vision 2030 and futuristic mega-projects, like NEOM, to UAE’s world-leading smart cities and tech hubs, there’s a big market for UK businesses to tap into. techUK member Santander are teaming up with AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform, to host this virtual webinar, where you’ll get expert insights into the biggest opportunities for your business in the UAE and KSA. Sign up here.

Made in the UK, Sold to the World Roadshows; April-September (UK-wide)

Made in the UK, Sold to the World Roadshows are touring six UK regions in 2025: Northern England, Midlands, Wales, Southern England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Each roadshow event will be spotlighting a different sector. Open to all industries, these dynamic events are designed to boost your confidence in global trade and fast-track your export growth. Whether you're new to international markets or scaling up your global presence, if you have an export-ready product or service, these roadshows offer direct access to buyers, sector experts, and overseas market specialists. Each event features a flexible programme of seminars, commercial zones, and business support led by senior representatives from the Department for Business and Trade. Sector themes include clean energy in Blyth (24 April), life sciences in Oxford (16 July), advanced manufacturing in Birmingham (15 May), technology in Cardiff (13 June), creative and digital in Belfast (11 September), and financial services in Edinburgh (25 September). Register your interest here today.

Internet Day 2025; 15-16 May (Buenos Aires)

Internet Day is a space for exchange and debate on the industry scenario, new technologies, new business models and the legal framework to develop them. Various speakers share their experiences with the public and present the latest trends in new technologies and the industry. Find out more here.

ADS Trade Mission 5 to Ukraine; 18-23 May (Kyiv)

Following on from the growing success of the last ADS/HMG led Trade Mission to Ukraine alongside Norwegian and Dutch Industry ADS are now planning for their next Trade Mission. ADS, working alongside UK HMG and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) member states, will be hosting a Multinational Defence Trade Mission to Kyiv in May 2025. The capability focus for this mission will be: Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) / Counter-UAS systems, Connectivity, including Electronic Warfare (EW), Counter EW and Cyber, Optics, including camera systems, and Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGV). If interested, please reach out to Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org who can provide more details.

HLTH Europe 2025; 16-19 June (Amsterdam)

HLTH Europe is holding their annual health event, where global expertise meets local insights to address Europe’s unique healthcare challenges and opportunities. This year key focuses will be on innovation, connected health, and data and AI. The Department of Business and Trade will be running a UK pavilion at the event to support digital health companies from the UK looking to expand into European markets. DBT’s exhibit package is expected to cost approximately €4000 for a company branded stand (with screen) on the UK pavilion and two entry tickets. The general admission to the conference is €1,795 so being part of the delegation is a cost-effective option (see ticket prices for start-ups / public sector / buyers here) . DBT will allocate places on a rolling basis, so responding as soon as possible is advised. Express interest in exhibiting with DBT here. For members-only discounts, please contact tess.newton@techuk.org.

Cyber, AI & Quantum Trade Mission to Australia; 10-21 November 2025

The British High Commission Canberra, in association with Defence and Security Exports (UKDSE) and ADS Group, invites you to join a trade mission to meet and engage with stakeholders in Australia’s cyber ecosystem and identify business and collaboration opportunities. Please submit your Expressions of Interest to mailto:Benjamin.Buxton@fcdo.gov.uk with Kevan.Reade@businessandtrade.gov.uk & Elliott.Murphy@adsgroup.org.uk copied by the 30th May

Government-backed Intralink Programme helps tech firms grow into APAC

Intralink’s Government-backed UK-APAC Tech Growth Programme provides support for UK firms to expand in 11 APAC markets: Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. Intralink’s teams on the ground in APAC can identify participants’ business opportunities, provide market entry advice and help companies sell their products, forge partnerships and raise investment. The services on offer are either free of charge or heavily subsidised by the UK Government. They include skills workshops; in-market visits and trade missions; opportunities to pitch to APAC corporates looking to adopt and invest in UK tech; and 10-week ‘business development initiatives,’. Find out more and apply to participate in the programme here.

Updates and News from techUK Members & Stakeholders

Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) Survey

DBT are conducting some research on how the Singapore Digital Economy Agreement has been working in practice for businesses. The outcome of this engagement will feed into government-to-government discussions with our counterparts in Singapore. The agreement committee meeting with Singapore is expected to take place this year. Their aim is to support this forum by gathering information and feedback from UK businesses regarding their experience with the agreement, particularly any issues or barriers that have encountered that’s within scope. If you have any experience (good or bad) of trading with Singapore please complete our survey here.

UK Accession to the CPTPP: Benefits, Opportunities, and Navigation Guide

On 15 December 2024, the UK officially became a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), marking a significant achievement as the first non-founding and first European county to join. techUK’s insight outlines the benefits and opportunities this membership provides for UK businesses seeking to strengthen their presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the UK Government released guidance documents to help businesses navigate the agreement’s provisions. Read more here.

Scottish Government Gender Export Gap Research Report

The Scottish Government has published a Gender Export Gap research report to further understand what difference greater participation by women in exporting could make to the achievement of Scotland’s wider trade and economic targets. Reducing the gender export gap in Scotland could increase total turnover by up to £10.3 billion over two years. The report also put forward 10 recommendations to the Scottish Government on how to address the gender export gap. Read the report here and the response to recommendations here.

Japan's Quantum sector - opportunities for UK companies

While Japan was at the forefront of quantum computing in the late 1990s, it has fallen behind in recent years and the Japanese government is now investing heavily to catch up. This is creating significant opportunities for UK firms specialising in quantum computing hardware, software and services to work with Japanese companies to bridge the gap between where quantum computing is today and real-world commercial applications. This report details these opportunities, recommends market entry strategies and covers different viable business models, all illustrated by high-value case studies and testimonials from in-market players. Click here to read the report.

Hiring in Asia – Skills workshop

Understanding how to manage your local talent is a crucial part of setting up shop in a new country and securing mid-to-long-term growth. In Asia, even experienced team builders often run into unexpected issues. Intralink invited experts in talent attraction and executive search from across Asia to advise you – talking Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Watch the skills workshop here.

Launch of Horizon Europe International Campaign Stakeholder Toolkit

At the start of 2024, the UK rejoined Horizon Europe. That means that Horizon Europe applicants can take their bids to the next level by utilising the UK's thriving R&D infrastructure. The UK Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) is encouraging the brightest thinkers with the biggest ideas from across Europe to partner with UK scientists, researchers and businesses through the world-leading Horizon Europe programme, as part of a new international campaign that launches today (Thursday 14th March). Further information can be found at the UK's Horizon Europe Hub, which includes a tool for searching for Horizon Europe partners.