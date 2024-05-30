Welsh Government
|Printable version
The medical solutions of tomorrow, developed in Wales today
A wound-healing product made from maggot secretions and a blood test for Multiple Sclerosis - the first of its kind in the world - are among the Welsh innovations to secure support from the Welsh Government.
Economy Secretary, Jeremy Miles, today announced £900,000 funding for 5 projects which promise to deliver real-life medical benefits through cutting edge life sciences technology.
Bridgend-based Zoobiotic Limited are developing products from larval secretions which speed the removal of dead or infected skin tissue to help a wound heal.
Using a different approach, Corryn Biotechnologies in Swansea are working on a handheld medical device which can deposit a layer of microscopic polymer fibres over a wound, creating a dressing using “electrospinning” technology.
Today marks World MS Day [Thursday 30 May] and one of the cutting-edge projects being announced is to develop T-Cell tests, which are used in diagnostics and precision medicine. Immunoserv’s technology will be a Cardiff-developed, clinically validated diagnostic blood test for MS - the first of its kind worldwide.
Arcitebio Ltd in Aberystwyth has developed a low-cost diabetic-friendly and tooth-friendly natural sweetener using a biotechnological solution to produce xylitol from biomass.
Finally, Copner Biotech in Ebbw Vale are exploring using bioprinting technology to produce organ replacements.
Known as SMART FIS, the programme is a new approach to research and development. It is not restricted to businesses and research organisations: it is open to any organisation wishing to engage in research, development and innovation, including the third sector, local authorities and health boards.
For a new organisation this might mean accessing technology to get a new idea off the ground. For a developing one, it could be help with a project which has potential, and for an established organisation it might be about specialist know-how to give an international edge by opening-up new markets.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:
We launched our Flexible Innovation Support (FIS) programme last summer to help Welsh businesses and organisations improve people’s everyday lives by driving cutting-edge research and innovation.
We want to build a stronger and fairer nation with an economy based on fair work, sustainability and sectors of the future – this support programme provides a strong footing for this ambition.
As can be seen with these inspiring projects, Welsh companies are developing world-changing ideas which could ultimately save people’s lives. Any kind of organisation is welcome to apply for this support – please do see if yours could benefit too.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/medical-solutions-tomorrow-developed-wales-today
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Cabinet Secretary ‘out in the field’ to learn about sustainable land management30/05/2024 12:15:00
Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has been ‘out in the field’ learning about a world-leading Welsh Government programme responsible for evidence which support policies relating to sustainable food production, mitigating climate change and halt the decline in biodiversity.
Learning about sea salt success on Ynys Môn29/05/2024 15:15:00
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, has visited Halen Môn, one of Wales’s best-known Welsh producers and exporters to the rest of the world.
‘Vulnerable’ market hall renovated and brought back into active use29/05/2024 13:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, has visited the Grade II listed building, Yr Hen Farchnad (The Old Market), in Llandeil
Transforming Towns programme supports strategic regeneration in Cardigan28/05/2024 11:05:00
A historic Grade II listed building in the heart of Cardigan town centre has undergone significant restoration work to repair and update its facilities.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: March and April 202424/05/2024 10:20:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS performance data
Conwy schools celebrate local produce and introduce state-of-the-art kitchen kit in free school meals boost23/05/2024 14:05:00
Conwy Council has ditched the deep-fat fryers and installed state of the art kitchen equipment to help with capacity and efficiency as part of the Welsh Government’s Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) programme.
Provide your views on building a successful future for culture in Wales23/05/2024 11:33:00
The Welsh Government has today launched a consultation setting out its vision for the culture sector between 2024 and 2030.
Mandatory use of CCTV in all Slaughterhouses approved22/05/2024 13:15:00
New Regulations have today been approved by the Senedd for the mandatory use of CCTV in all slaughterhouses in Wales.
Wales is ‘ready’ for rail reform and calls for the UK Government to be more ambitious22/05/2024 12:15:00
In his first appearance at the UK Parliament Transport Committee as Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates set out his three asks of the UK Government as well as his ambition for a fully integrated, efficient system which meets the needs of Welsh passengers.