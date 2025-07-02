Chatham House
|Printable version
The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran
EXPERT COMMENT
Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?
The sirens warning of Israeli and Iranian missiles have ended across those two countries and their neighbours. But the uncertainty that remains will impede efforts to end Israel’s continuing activities in Gaza and the West Bank, and that risks further destabilizing the region.
The most immediate questions are whether Iran’s nuclear weapons programme has survived. Claims and counterclaims continue; Israel asserts obliteration of Iran’s nuclear programme, but while Iran acknowledges extensive damage it also declares victory.
It is clear from the targeted Israeli assassinations of military leaders and nuclear scientists that Iran is thoroughly penetrated by Israeli and other intelligence agents. Those agents will now be pursuing one question above all others: what has happened to the 408kg of highly enriched uranium that Iran is known to have? This could be used on its own to make a least one rough nuclear weapon, or with one more stage of enrichment, into the material for around nine efficient nuclear weapons.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/06/middle-east-still-fears-israel-and-iran
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The Israel–Iran ceasefire is a relief for China. But the war exposed Beijing’s lack of leverage01/07/2025 13:20:00
China will be forced to continue hedging its bets as it adjusts to a fundamentally changed Middle Eastern security outlook.
The UK purchase of F35As increases reliance on US systems – with limited benefits01/07/2025 09:20:00
The aircraft will add redundancy to NATO’s DCA mission but will not improve UK deterrence – and come at the cost of other urgently needed systems.
Five key priorities for NATO after the summit in The Hague – and how to make progress30/06/2025 12:20:00
After an unambitious summit, NATO allies must return with laser focus to the key issues that were left off the agenda.
Iraq’s fragile stability is threatened by a shifting Middle Eastern order27/06/2025 12:20:00
The region’s balance of power is being violently upended. It will be difficult for Iraq to avoid being drawn into the upheaval.
US strikes on Iran: What next for Iran, Israel and President Trump?23/06/2025 12:20:00
Tehran has few good options, but the US should not overplay its hand, says Chatham House Director Bronwen Maddox in Amman.
It’s time to rethink the G719/06/2025 12:20:00
Other western leaders need to respond to the reality that the United States under President Trump no longer wishes to work collaboratively with them on many of the world’s most pressing challenges.
Bangladesh is helping to create a geopolitical shift in South Asia16/06/2025 12:20:00
Under Muhammad Yunus, Dhaka is turning towards Beijing and other new partners, helping to redraw regional alliances.
CyberEM Command: The UK’s strategic leap in integrated modern warfare09/06/2025 15:25:00
A new command unifying cyber, electromagnetic, and information operations could represent a paradigm shift – if it is implemented effectively.