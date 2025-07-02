The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran

EXPERT COMMENT

Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?

The sirens warning of Israeli and Iranian missiles have ended across those two countries and their neighbours. But the uncertainty that remains will impede efforts to end Israel’s continuing activities in Gaza and the West Bank, and that risks further destabilizing the region.

The most immediate questions are whether Iran’s nuclear weapons programme has survived. Claims and counterclaims continue; Israel asserts obliteration of Iran’s nuclear programme, but while Iran acknowledges extensive damage it also declares victory.

It is clear from the targeted Israeli assassinations of military leaders and nuclear scientists that Iran is thoroughly penetrated by Israeli and other intelligence agents. Those agents will now be pursuing one question above all others: what has happened to the 408kg of highly enriched uranium that Iran is known to have? This could be used on its own to make a least one rough nuclear weapon, or with one more stage of enrichment, into the material for around nine efficient nuclear weapons.

