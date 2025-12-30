The Military & Civilian Divisions of the New Year Honours 2026

Armed Forces personnel and Civilians have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.

The Military Division of the New Year Honours List 2026

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commander

Vice Admiral Michael Keith UTLEY, CB, OBE

As Companion

Rear Admiral James Miles Benjamin PARKIN, CBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Knight Grand Cross

Admiral Sir Antony RADAKIN, KCB

As Commanders

Commodore Sharon Louise MALKIN, ADC

Brigadier Christopher Norman Maurice Patrick ORDWAY, Royal Marines

Commodore Roger Brian READWIN

As Officers

Captain Alistair CLACK, Royal Auxiliary Fleet

Commander Sean DUFOSEE, MBE

Lieutenant Colonel David HARTLEY, Royal Marines

Captain Simon HERBERT, Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Captain Mohayed Mohamed Mustafa MAGZOUB

Commander Mandy MCBAIN, MBE

Commander Robert William MOORE

Commodore Stephanie PEARMAIN

As Members

Captain Richard Vernon ANGOVE, Royal Marines

Chief Petty Officer (Diver) Philip BRIERLEY

Lieutenant Commander Rachel Sarah CAMPBELL

Chief Petty Officer (Photographer) Angela CHEAL

Lieutenant Commander George Richard LUNN

Sub Lieutenant Ashta MCMILLAN

Lieutenant Commander Caroline Frances OAKES

Lieutenant Ryan SOOKOO

Lieutenant Commander (Sea Cadet Corps) Fay Isadora Eleanor TAYLOR

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineer) Mark THOMAS

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer 2 John Campbell STEWART, Royal Marines Reserve

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Commander Andrew BOARDMAN

Colonel Roger John COOPER-SIMPSON, Royal Marines

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Companions

Lieutenant General Jeremy Matthew James BENNETT, CBE

Major General Sarah Helen JOHANSEN, MBE

Major General Gerald Mark STRICKLAND, DSO, MBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General David James EASTMAN, MBE

As Commanders

Brigadier David James BICKERS, MBE

Major General Carl William BOSWELL

Brigadier Mark Joffrie COMER

Brigadier Shay Joseph James MARKS

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Finlay BIBBY, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment

Colonel Duncan Alan CHAMBERLAIN

Colonel Geraint Martin DAVIES

Lieutenant Colonel Johann Amrit JEEVARATNAM, Royal Army Medical Service

Colonel Andrew James MASKELL

Lieutenant Colonel Alistair James MORRIS, Army Cadet Force

Colonel Ceri Myrline MORTON

Lieutenant Colonel Paula Janet NICHOLAS, MBE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Garrett James O’LEARY, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Rhyen PATTINSON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Colonel James Francis PEYCKE

Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew SEDDON, Grenadier Guards

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Guy SIMPSON, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)

As Members

Major Martin James BENTLEY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher William BILLUPS, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Warrant Officer Class 1 Casey Alan BROOKS, Small Arms School Corps

Major Steven John Russell BURTON, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Mark CONNELLY, Intelligence Corps

Major Jack COLLICOTT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Lee CULLIFORD, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Paul Clifford DEAKIN, Army Cadet Force

Warrant Officer Class 2 Stella GALE, Royal Army Medical Service

Major Johnathan GREEN, Royal Tank Regiment

Corporal Shane Alan John GREEN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Captain Emma GRIMSHAW, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve

Corporal Dayle Mark HARDAKER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Thomas Henry Raikes HARGREAVES, Grenadier Guards

Captain Stuart Thomas HAWKINS, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Major William Patrick HEATHER-HAYES, The Parachute Regiment

Major Amanda Claire HEWITT, Royal Army Veterinary Corps

Lieutenant Colonel David Leslie HOBBS, Combined Cadet Force

Warrant Officer Class 1 Derek Neil HODGSON, Royal Corps of Army Music

Corporal Jessica Maites HOGGARTH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lance Corporal of Horse Lewis HOMEWOOD, The Life Guards

Major James Robert HOOD, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)

Colour Sergeant Scott William JAMIESON, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Chakra Bahadur KHATRI, The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment

Major Mark Richard Samuel LAMBERT, The King’s Royal Hussars

Major Jonathan David LEIGH, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Anthony Peter Campbell LEIGHTON, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve

Major Christopher Robert MAWSON, Royal Army Medical Service

Major Matthew Adrian McGARVEY-MILES, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Maxim Stuart ERSKINE-NAYLOR, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

Colonel Edwin Peter OLDFIELD

Captain David Alan PAYLOR, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve

Colonel Sarah RAITT

Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Paul SHARP, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Aaron Mark THOMPSON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 2 Ashley TIPPING, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Darren WARD, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Staff Sergeant James Nathan WELLER, Royal Army Medical Service

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Christopher WILLIAMS, Army Air Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Marketa CHATHAM-ZVELEBIL, Royal Army Medical Service

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Lieutenant Colonel Susan Elizabeth HINES, Royal Army Medical Service

Lieutenant Colonel Heather Dawn SAUNDERS, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Captain Rhian Francesca Lynne JONES, Royal Army Medical Service

Major Jane Alexandra KEENAN, Royal Army Medical Service

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Michael FRIEL, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Lance Corporal Angela MORROW, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major John RICHARDS, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Neeraj SHAH, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Robert Alan WHELAN, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Captain Paul FRANKS, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Mark Stephen GIBBS, Royal Army Veterinary Corps

Captain David John HAWKSWORTH, The Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Rupert Manwaring HOPE-HAWKINS, The King’s Royal Hussars

Major James Edward LANDERS, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Stewart James MCKENZIE, Intelligence Corps

Staff Sergeant Martyn Sidney Derek STANLEY, The Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel William John Lewis TULLOCH, The Scots Guards

Non-operational Gallantry

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Staff Sergeant Daniel Austin HOWEL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commander

Air Chief Marshal Harvey SMYTH, CB, OBE, DFC

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal David Scott ARTHURTON, OBE

Air Vice-Marshal Timothy David NEAL-HOPES, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Air Vice-Marshal Adrian Stewart BURNS

Air Commodore Peter Nigel CRACROFT

Air Vice-Marshal Philip Thomas Giles LESTER

Air Commodore Nicholas Michael WORRALL

As Officers

Wing Commander Frederic Yves GAGNON

Group Captain Paul Anthony HANSON

Group Captain Andrew Peter MARCH

Squadron Leader Alison Faith MCDOWELL

Wing Commander Richard PODMORE

Group Captain James Peter RADLEY

As Members

Flight Lieutenant Jack James BENTLEY

Wing Commander Christopher Wyndham BERRYMAN

Squadron Leader Christopher BOWEN

Squadron Leader Robert Geoffrey CAUSER

Squadron Leader Mark Robert DENNETT

Wing Commander Laura Kate FROWEN

Corporal David JAMESON

Flight Lieutenant Richard Geoffrey MICKLETHWAITE

Sergeant Gareth Anthony ROBERTS

Squadron Leader Carl John STRACHAN

Warrant Officer Mark WILLIS

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Warrant Officer Laura Louise GARDNER

Squadron Leader Sally Jane TIPPETT

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer Grantley Lloyd CHURCHWARD

Squadron Leader Glen Campbell HYMERS

Wing Commander Robert Benjamin WILLIAMS

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Flying Officer Jonathan Michael Gillingham LANHAM

The Civilian Division of the New Year Honours 2026

Commander, Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Samantha Louise des FORGES

Director, Conduct Equity and Justice, Ministry of Defence. For services to Equity and Justice in Defence

James Alexander FOGG

Programme Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence

Edward George HOLDER

Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence

Officers, Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Joe William HOMSHAW

Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence

Helen JACKLIN

Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence

John Kingsley MAIDEN

Deputy Head, Operational Spending, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence