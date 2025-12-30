Ministry of Defence
The Military & Civilian Divisions of the New Year Honours 2026
Armed Forces personnel and Civilians have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
The Military Division of the New Year Honours List 2026
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Vice Admiral Michael Keith UTLEY, CB, OBE
As Companion
- Rear Admiral James Miles Benjamin PARKIN, CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Grand Cross
- Admiral Sir Antony RADAKIN, KCB
As Commanders
- Commodore Sharon Louise MALKIN, ADC
- Brigadier Christopher Norman Maurice Patrick ORDWAY, Royal Marines
- Commodore Roger Brian READWIN
As Officers
- Captain Alistair CLACK, Royal Auxiliary Fleet
- Commander Sean DUFOSEE, MBE
- Lieutenant Colonel David HARTLEY, Royal Marines
- Captain Simon HERBERT, Royal Fleet Auxiliary
- Captain Mohayed Mohamed Mustafa MAGZOUB
- Commander Mandy MCBAIN, MBE
- Commander Robert William MOORE
- Commodore Stephanie PEARMAIN
As Members
- Captain Richard Vernon ANGOVE, Royal Marines
- Chief Petty Officer (Diver) Philip BRIERLEY
- Lieutenant Commander Rachel Sarah CAMPBELL
- Chief Petty Officer (Photographer) Angela CHEAL
- Lieutenant Commander George Richard LUNN
- Sub Lieutenant Ashta MCMILLAN
- Lieutenant Commander Caroline Frances OAKES
- Lieutenant Ryan SOOKOO
- Lieutenant Commander (Sea Cadet Corps) Fay Isadora Eleanor TAYLOR
- Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineer) Mark THOMAS
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer 2 John Campbell STEWART, Royal Marines Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Commander Andrew BOARDMAN
- Colonel Roger John COOPER-SIMPSON, Royal Marines
Army Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Companions
- Lieutenant General Jeremy Matthew James BENNETT, CBE
- Major General Sarah Helen JOHANSEN, MBE
- Major General Gerald Mark STRICKLAND, DSO, MBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General David James EASTMAN, MBE
As Commanders
- Brigadier David James BICKERS, MBE
- Major General Carl William BOSWELL
- Brigadier Mark Joffrie COMER
- Brigadier Shay Joseph James MARKS
As Officers
- Lieutenant Colonel Finlay BIBBY, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment
- Colonel Duncan Alan CHAMBERLAIN
- Colonel Geraint Martin DAVIES
- Lieutenant Colonel Johann Amrit JEEVARATNAM, Royal Army Medical Service
- Colonel Andrew James MASKELL
- Lieutenant Colonel Alistair James MORRIS, Army Cadet Force
- Colonel Ceri Myrline MORTON
- Lieutenant Colonel Paula Janet NICHOLAS, MBE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
- Lieutenant Colonel Garrett James O’LEARY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Rhyen PATTINSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Colonel James Francis PEYCKE
- Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew SEDDON, Grenadier Guards
- Lieutenant Colonel Harry Guy SIMPSON, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)
As Members
- Major Martin James BENTLEY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel Christopher William BILLUPS, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Casey Alan BROOKS, Small Arms School Corps
- Major Steven John Russell BURTON, The Rifles
- Lieutenant Colonel Mark CONNELLY, Intelligence Corps
- Major Jack COLLICOTT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Lee CULLIFORD, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Lieutenant Paul Clifford DEAKIN, Army Cadet Force
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Stella GALE, Royal Army Medical Service
- Major Johnathan GREEN, Royal Tank Regiment
- Corporal Shane Alan John GREEN, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Captain Emma GRIMSHAW, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve
- Corporal Dayle Mark HARDAKER, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)
- Major Thomas Henry Raikes HARGREAVES, Grenadier Guards
- Captain Stuart Thomas HAWKINS, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
- Major William Patrick HEATHER-HAYES, The Parachute Regiment
- Major Amanda Claire HEWITT, Royal Army Veterinary Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel David Leslie HOBBS, Combined Cadet Force
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Derek Neil HODGSON, Royal Corps of Army Music
- Corporal Jessica Maites HOGGARTH, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Lance Corporal of Horse Lewis HOMEWOOD, The Life Guards
- Major James Robert HOOD, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own)
- Colour Sergeant Scott William JAMIESON, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
- Major Chakra Bahadur KHATRI, The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment
- Major Mark Richard Samuel LAMBERT, The King’s Royal Hussars
- Major Jonathan David LEIGH, Royal Corps of Signals
- Major Anthony Peter Campbell LEIGHTON, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve
- Major Christopher Robert MAWSON, Royal Army Medical Service
- Major Matthew Adrian McGARVEY-MILES, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Maxim Stuart ERSKINE-NAYLOR, The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
- Colonel Edwin Peter OLDFIELD
- Captain David Alan PAYLOR, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve
- Colonel Sarah RAITT
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Paul SHARP, Corps of Royal Engineers
- Major Aaron Mark THOMPSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Warrant Officer Class 2 Ashley TIPPING, Intelligence Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Darren WARD, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
- Staff Sergeant James Nathan WELLER, Royal Army Medical Service
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Christopher WILLIAMS, Army Air Corps
- Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Marketa CHATHAM-ZVELEBIL, Royal Army Medical Service
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Lieutenant Colonel Susan Elizabeth HINES, Royal Army Medical Service
- Lieutenant Colonel Heather Dawn SAUNDERS, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Captain Rhian Francesca Lynne JONES, Royal Army Medical Service
- Major Jane Alexandra KEENAN, Royal Army Medical Service
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Michael FRIEL, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
- Lance Corporal Angela MORROW, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
- Major John RICHARDS, VR, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
- Major Neeraj SHAH, VR, Royal Army Medical Service, Army Reserve
- Warrant Officer Class 1 Robert Alan WHELAN, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Captain Paul FRANKS, The Royal Logistic Corps
- Major Mark Stephen GIBBS, Royal Army Veterinary Corps
- Captain David John HAWKSWORTH, The Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel Rupert Manwaring HOPE-HAWKINS, The King’s Royal Hussars
- Major James Edward LANDERS, Royal Regiment of Artillery
- Lieutenant Colonel Stewart James MCKENZIE, Intelligence Corps
- Staff Sergeant Martyn Sidney Derek STANLEY, The Corps of Royal Engineers
- Lieutenant Colonel William John Lewis TULLOCH, The Scots Guards
Non-operational Gallantry
King’s Commendation for Bravery
- Staff Sergeant Daniel Austin HOWEL, The Royal Logistic Corps
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath
As Knight Commander
- Air Chief Marshal Harvey SMYTH, CB, OBE, DFC
As Companions
- Air Vice-Marshal David Scott ARTHURTON, OBE
- Air Vice-Marshal Timothy David NEAL-HOPES, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire
As Commanders
- Air Vice-Marshal Adrian Stewart BURNS
- Air Commodore Peter Nigel CRACROFT
- Air Vice-Marshal Philip Thomas Giles LESTER
- Air Commodore Nicholas Michael WORRALL
As Officers
- Wing Commander Frederic Yves GAGNON
- Group Captain Paul Anthony HANSON
- Group Captain Andrew Peter MARCH
- Squadron Leader Alison Faith MCDOWELL
- Wing Commander Richard PODMORE
- Group Captain James Peter RADLEY
As Members
- Flight Lieutenant Jack James BENTLEY
- Wing Commander Christopher Wyndham BERRYMAN
- Squadron Leader Christopher BOWEN
- Squadron Leader Robert Geoffrey CAUSER
- Squadron Leader Mark Robert DENNETT
- Wing Commander Laura Kate FROWEN
- Corporal David JAMESON
- Flight Lieutenant Richard Geoffrey MICKLETHWAITE
- Sergeant Gareth Anthony ROBERTS
- Squadron Leader Carl John STRACHAN
- Warrant Officer Mark WILLIS
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Warrant Officer Laura Louise GARDNER
- Squadron Leader Sally Jane TIPPETT
King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
- Warrant Officer Grantley Lloyd CHURCHWARD
- Squadron Leader Glen Campbell HYMERS
- Wing Commander Robert Benjamin WILLIAMS
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
- Flying Officer Jonathan Michael Gillingham LANHAM
The Civilian Division of the New Year Honours 2026
Commander, Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Samantha Louise des FORGES
Director, Conduct Equity and Justice, Ministry of Defence. For services to Equity and Justice in Defence
- James Alexander FOGG
Programme Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
- Edward George HOLDER
Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
Officers, Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Joe William HOMSHAW
Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
- Helen JACKLIN
Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
- John Kingsley MAIDEN
Deputy Head, Operational Spending, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-military-civilian-divisions-of-the-new-year-honours-2026
