Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
The Military Division of the New Years Honours 2024
Armed Forces personnel and Defence Civil Servants have been granted state honours by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
His Majesty The King has recognised over 180 service personnel and civil servants in the 2024 New Year Honours list for their outstanding acts of service to protect national security. From delivering His Majesty’s Coronation, to facilitating some of the most complex equipment programmes, the honours list praises the outstanding achievements of personnel across Defence.
The recognition follows praise from the Prime Minister who has spoken about the valiant work of our Armed Forces, including in the Middle East and in Estonia as part of our unshakeable commitment to NATO.
The full list of Defence personnel named in the 2024 New Years Honours list is available here.
State honours have also been awarded to senior members of the Armed Forces, for their work including force integration, service on operations and driving organisational change to ensure Defence is ready to leverage the most cutting-edge technologies.
Welcoming the New Years Honours, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:
I want to congratulate all our Defence personnel who have been named in this year’s New Year Honours.
As the world becomes more dangerous and Defence’s global commitments have increased, you have all risen to the challenge through your selflessness, resilience, and ingenuity.
You showcase the very best our nation has to offer, and it is only right that your exceptional acts of service have been recognised.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-military-division-of-the-new-years-honours-2024
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
The UK bolsters Ukraine's air defence after Putin's latest air strikes01/01/2024 11:05:00
Defence Secretary announces that hundreds of British-made air defence missiles are being shipped to Ukraine to protect civilians and infrastructure from drones and bombing.
New Year Honours 2024 for defence personnel01/01/2024 09:10:00
Armed Forces personnel and Defence civilians have been granted state honours by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.
UK takes lead of NATO Rapid Response Force28/12/2023 13:20:00
UK forces are taking lead of NATO’s rapid response force on 1 January 2024, placing thousands of soldiers on standby and ready to deploy within days.
British Army’s Ajax vehicle rounds out positive year26/12/2023 11:05:00
The Ajax Programme is making positive progress towards the delivery of a new generation of armoured fighting vehicles that meets the Army’s needs.
Ukrainian pilots learn to fly F-16 fighter jets after completing basic training in the UK26/12/2023 10:05:00
The UK has been providing basic training to Ukraine's combat air pilots as a contribution to the international Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine
UK and Saudi Arabia emphasise commitment to Middle East security21/12/2023 16:40:00
The UK and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their long-standing defence partnership, amid the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea.
HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards will officially launch in the New Year following a successful assessment from the Central Digital and Data Office21/12/2023 13:15:00
The Ministry of Defence and Office for Veterans’ Affairs are jointly delivering this commitment as part of ongoing improvements to veterans support.
MDP celebrates six years of Project Servator20/12/2023 15:05:00
This year the Ministry of Defence Police celebrated their six-year anniversary of deploying Project Servator.