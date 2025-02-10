The National Archives to establish new hub for community-led research in the cultural heritage sector

Staff working in galleries, libraries, archives and museums around the UK will soon be able to ask The National Archives for help funding community-led research projects, following a generous £1 million award by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

The project, known as Spaces, Places and Belonging, will help a wider range of people engage with cultural organisations.

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive, The National Archives, recently said:

“This important work will connect our museums, archives, libraries and galleries more closely to the communities around them. Thanks to this grant from the AHRC, we’ll be able to support outreach work, so that more people are able to enjoy our cultural history.”

Three grant schemes will be available for cultural heritage organisations of any size to apply to. Individuals working in the cultural sector will be able to apply for up to £1,000 bursaries to help them build the skills needed to set up outreach and research projects.

Seed Corn Grants of up to £3,000 will be available to support early-stage or pilot projects to engage communities with research.

Larger grants of up to £30,000 will be awarded for collaborative projects of significance to local people, where community groups are working hand-in-hand with their cultural organisations.

At least £550,000 in funding will be distributed over three years.

The rest of the grant will be used to create bespoke training, events and resources, create an online knowledge platform which can be accessed by archivists, gallery and museum professionals seeking resources on community engagement and to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the programme.

Dr Allan Sudlow, Director of Partnerships and Engagement at the AHRC, recently said:

“The Community Research Hub will play an important role in building a community-driven research capability across UK cultural heritage organisations and collections without independent research organisation status. “The hub will provide an opportunity for diverse communities to actively engage with collections and heritage-based research, generate new knowledge, and develop new skills for those in partner heritage organisations as well as the community groups. “It will help communities to draw on their own expertise to co-produce new research with galleries, libraries, archives and museums, and create grass-roots networks for longer-term collaborations across the sector.”

The National Archives has partnered with Leeds Museums & Galleries, the National Library of Wales/Llyfrgell Genedlaethol Cymru and the Community Archives & Heritage Group to deliver this project, each of whom will deliver specific community-facing programmes in their sectors and regions.

The opening date for applications will be announced later in the spring.

