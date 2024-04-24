National Archives
The National Archives welcomes Laidlaw Education to Kew
We are delighted to announce a new commercial collaboration with Laidlaw Education who will be leasing part of our building.
Laidlaw Education LLP is an Education Consultancy offering individualised teaching for children of all ages, both during the day and after school, including those with Dyslexia who come for specific support as part of their school day.
They will occupy a part of our building overlooking the public car park. The space at Kew will replace one of their current centres at Dukes Meadow.
This will not impact on our current offer to our visitors nor will it change our commitment to our statutory obligations under the Public Records Act 1958. Our priorities will always be our staff, our visitors and the records.
It is the result of a long piece of work by the Business Development team at The National Archives who have been looking at commercial opportunities that will realise value and open out more of our collection. As well as supporting our education agenda, this also reinforces our already strong links with the local Richmond community. We aim to create new, inclusive and exciting spaces, physical and virtual, in which people can encounter our collection in new ways. Income generated from the project will be reinvested in The National Archives to support our services to the public and help to widen the public experience and understanding of archives and our history.
