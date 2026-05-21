HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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The National Crime Agency is good at tackling serious crime, but needs to modernise its IT infrastructure
The National Crime Agency (NCA) produces some outstanding results from its investigations but needs to invest in its IT infrastructure, the police inspectorate said.
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National Crime Agency: An inspection of effectiveness and efficiency
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has carried out an inspection of the NCA and assessed its performance across six areas. It found the agency was ‘good’ in three areas, ‘adequate’ in one area and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.
HMICFRS found the NCA investigates high-harm cases very well. These cases are often complex and carried out in high-risk environments and the agency produces some outstanding results from some very successful investigations and disruptions.
For example, inspectors highlighted the NCA’s successful disruption of the LockBit ransomware group, which the NCA viewed as the most harmful cybercrime group in the world. Working alongside international partners, this resulted in suspects being arrested in Poland and Ukraine, and the freezing of more than 200 cryptocurrency accounts. Inspectors also highlighted the NCA’s leading role in Project Chapelgate, a proactive enforcement activity that targets high-value money laundering, which since 2008 has recovered more than £180 million in criminal assets.
However, the inspectorate has raised concerns about the NCA’s IT infrastructure, which it says is not fit for purpose. Inspectors said that this affects the entire agency, significantly hinders its ability to operate effectively and efficiently, stifles innovation and creates an over-reliance on inefficient manual processes. To address this, the inspectorate has recommended that the NCA and Home Office urgently develop a costed IT strategy.
HMICFRS also found that:
- the NCA didn’t have enough resources to meet all aspects of the demand the government was asking it to meet;
- the NCA has effective governance structures in place and works well with a broad range of partners across law enforcement, government and the private sector;
- the NCA has a diverse workforce with officers from police forces, other law enforcement agencies, the civil service and external recruitment, which brings obvious potential benefits but can also lead to a lack of clarity in leadership and accountability and different employment terms within teams;
- NCA officers showed professionalism, resilience and a strong public service ethos; and
- the NCA needs to improve business planning, workforce management and HR processes.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman KPM recently said:
“The National Crime Agency has considerable strengths. The agency is good at investigating serious and organised crime, works very well with a broad range of national and international partners, and its officers show immense professionalism and resilience.
“However, the NCA doesn’t have enough resources to meet all of the demand the government asks it to meet, which could present a risk to public safety and national security. The urgent need for investment in IT infrastructure and systems also cannot be underestimated.
“The NCA has already taken action to address many of the issues we have raised, and I will be monitoring its progress closely.”
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National Crime Agency: An inspection of effectiveness and efficiency
Notes
- HMICFRS has previously inspected the agency’s effectiveness and efficiency in discharging its statutory functions, carried out individual inspections of the NCA and included the NCA in some national thematic inspections.
- However, this report presents the findings of HMICFRS’ first organisation-wide inspection of the NCA since it was established in 2013. This is the first-time HMICFRS has inspected the NCA’s overall effectiveness and efficiency and given graded judgements.
- More detail on the inspection framework can be found within the report.
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/national-crime-agency-good-at-tackling-serious-crime-but-needs-to-modernise-it-infrastructure/
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