The National Cyber Awards 2026: nominations open

The National Cyber Awards recognise the individuals and organisations making a meaningful difference to the UK's cyber security landscape.

Across every sector, professionals are strengthening resilience, protecting critical systems and driving the industry forward - often without the recognition they deserve. This is your opportunity to change that.

We encourage you to nominate someone whose work has made a real impact. Whether that is a standout individual, an innovative team or an organisation raising the bar, a nomination is a simple but important way to ensure excellence does not go unnoticed.

Tickets on sale Tuesday 14 April at 12:00. The National Cyber Awards will bring together professionals from across the sector to celebrate outstanding contributions and achievements. We encourage you to secure your place early for what will be a highlight of the cyber security calendar.

Nominate today.