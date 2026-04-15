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The National Cyber Awards 2026: nominations open
The National Cyber Awards recognise the individuals and organisations making a meaningful difference to the UK's cyber security landscape.
Across every sector, professionals are strengthening resilience, protecting critical systems and driving the industry forward - often without the recognition they deserve. This is your opportunity to change that.
We encourage you to nominate someone whose work has made a real impact. Whether that is a standout individual, an innovative team or an organisation raising the bar, a nomination is a simple but important way to ensure excellence does not go unnoticed.
Tickets on sale Tuesday 14 April at 12:00. The National Cyber Awards will bring together professionals from across the sector to celebrate outstanding contributions and achievements. We encourage you to secure your place early for what will be a highlight of the cyber security calendar.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-national-cyber-awards-2026-nominations-open.html
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